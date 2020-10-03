The last dog in was the first across the finish line.
T’s Capt Phasma was the final qualifier for Iowa Greyhound Park’s Future Star stake championship. But he broke well and grabbed the title Saturday night.
“He was the last qualifier and his pill was the last one pulled (for the box draw),” said Christopher Grieb, trainer. “That hole was an advantage for us.”
The T And T Kennel entrant broke sharply, which was necessary in a field filled with early speed.
“We had to get to the front,” Grieb said. “With all the early speed, that was needed. He can come from off the pace, but he needed to get the lead.”
RF Snowflake, of Superior Kennel, went undefeated in qualifying. She threatened early, but Phasma’s sharp break proved too much.
His lead grew to about 6 lengths at the finish. He posted a 30.89.
Snowflake placed, JD Elegant was third and BGR Snow Blast was fourth.
Phasma paid $8.60, $5.20 and $3.60.
The winner earned $12,000 of the $30,000 purse. The rest is divided by finish: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.