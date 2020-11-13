CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Growing number of Wisconsin universities going virtual for semester

Top CEOs met to plan response to Trump's election denial

2 individuals, 1 family to be inducted into NICC Hall of Fame

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher

Peosta visioning event maps out potential for trails, town center

2 more COVID-19-related deaths, 119 cases in Dubuque County

Police: Dubuque man with knife ran at resident

Bellevue toddler with leukemia still can 'find the good' through chemo treatments

Food giveaway set for this weekend in Dubuque

State approves waiver for Monticello school district for shift to online learning

Wisconsin developer exploring new financial model for regional housing project

Popular Jackson County attraction closed for rest of month

Dubuque County man sentenced to prison for sex crime

Grant County History Museum, research center closed due to COVID-19

1 injured in rear-end crash in Dubuque

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque County supervisors unanimously approve countywide mask mandate

Women's college basketball: WD grad ready for possible final season at UNI

Weekend Buzz: 3 local events to check out

Prep football: Tonight's Wisconsin playoff preview capsules

Local & area roundup: Saints blank Cedar Rapids

Short and sweet: Platteville native helps debut new medium for musical theater talent

Ask Amy: Depressed friend can't be happy for others

Ellis -- Here's the truth: 'The Lie' a poor film

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Flu vaccine doesn't raise your risk for COVID-19

New movies

Pig out: Ground-heavy Gophers try to regain Floyd from Hawks

Our opinion: 3 cheers for local projects -- and folks that made them happen

709,000 seek U.S. jobless aid as pandemic escalates

Cyr: Electoral College system models intent of Constitution framers

Letter: Claims of voter fraud intended to make people doubt truth

Letter: A salute to dedication of nurses

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 13

Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas

Wisconsin elections head says still no evidence of fraud

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Chicago police the target of 520 complaints since May

Local markets

Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays

Stocks pull further below record highs amid worries

Signs of hope in Germany, France but virus strains hospitals