Orange Park – also known as Best Bet Jacksonville – will offer an evening of stakes Saturday, highlighted with the final of the James J. Patton Silver Cup.
The feature will be the 11th race and will take place on the 550-yard course.
LK’s Alexis and LK’s Effingham won three of four qualifiers. Morning line favorite Super Rollin has a first and two seconds. VJ Corina Lima also has a first and two seconds.
Race 12 is the consolation race.
Also on the card is the Future Star Sprint Challenge (race 1), senior sprint challenge (race 2), super sprint (race 3), super marathon (race 5), mid-distance (race 7) and marathon (race 9).
Post time is 6:45 p.m.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Today: Panhandle first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller, Notebook. Sunday: Key Cents, Winter Memories.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mrs. Revere.
Del Mar: Saturday: Desi Arnaz. Sunday: Bob Hope.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Golden Nugget.
Gulfstream Park West: Saturday: Juvenile Fillies Sprint, Turf, Sprint, Turf; Millions Classic Preview, Distaff, Filly & Mare Turf Preview, Sprint Preview, Turf Preview.
Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo.
Remington Park: Tonight: Don McNeill, Slide Show, Silver Goblin.
Woodbine: Saturday: Maple Leaf. Sunday: Frost King.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: SBOA finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $52,368.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $106,481.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,998.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,201.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $74,578.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $76,913.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,211.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,556.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $50,282.