We’re a couple of days away before we see if Revin Devon can add another crown.
The Copper Kettle racer should be the favorite heading into Sunday’s Breeders’ Cup championship. He won the Future Star stakes a few weeks ago.
Devin completed qualifying undefeated, has 16 wins on the season, and has won nine of his last 10. BGR J Capt Quick won three qualifiers. He has 17 wins on the season. King and Queen stakes winner JD Revelation also made the final.
The finalists, by qualifying points order:
- Revin Devon (Copper Kettle)
- BGR J Capt Quick (Boeckenstedt Kennel)
- Superior Tack (Superior Kennel)
- JD Anaconda (Stidham & Brindle)
- JD Revelation (Stidham & Brindle)
- Joesrifleman (Copper Kettle)
- BSK Snow White (Copper Kettle)
- Bossman Jake (Copper Kettle)
The next eight will battle in the consolation race.
The participants, by qualifying points order:
- XM Bella (Xtrem Hess Racing)
- KW Malibu Run (Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow)
- Superior Tailor (Superior Kennel)
- RF Paco (Superior Kennel)
- XK Want It (Xtrem Hess Racing)
- SH Ishikawa (Boeckenstedt Kennel)
- Cataleya (Boeckenstedt Kennel)
- Wyatt Wins (Copper Kettle)
Post time is 1 p.m.
The purse is estimated at $200,000. The winner will receive 40%, second place earns 20%, third earns 10% and fourth receives 8%. The remaining finishers take 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%.
The consolation race has a $7,500 purse. The breakdown from first to eighth place is: $3,000, $1,500, $750, $600, $525, $450, $375 and $300.
For the standings, click HERE.
A quick look
I’ll use Devin in my wagers in the championship race. I’ll include Quick, Revelation and Joesrifleman. For a long shot, look at Superior Tack and JD Anaconda.
In the consolation race, a lot depends on the box draw (it will be available this afternoon). I’m leaning toward KW Malibu Run, XM Bella, Cataleya and XK Want It. Also use RF Paco, but not necessarily on top.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $165.
Twin super: $7,268.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
It’s A Process posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.40.
NOTES
Belmont ends its meet Sunday.
Churchill Downs opens its meet Sunday.
Keeneland ends its meet Saturday.
Meadowlands ends its thoroughbred meet Saturday, Monmouth Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Howl-O-Ween final.
Orange Park: Tonight: Coast Classic second round
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Awad, Bold Ruler, English Channel. Sunday: Chelsey Flower, Pumpkin Pie, Zagora.
Churchill Downs: Sunday: Street Sense, Rags To Riches.
Keeneland: Saturday: Hagyard.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Comma To The Top.
Woodbine: Saturday: Overskate, Princess Elizabeth. Sunday: Grey.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Tonight and Saturday: Breeder’s Crown races.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $199,696.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,043.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $275,169.
Meadowlands/Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,252.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $291,822; super high 5, $128,158.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $72,287; pick 6, $14,858.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6, $17,510.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $14,628.