The first round of the King and Queen stakes features many of the top greyhounds at Iowa Greyhound Park this season.
On the queen’s side, there are 10 Grade A dogs among the 24 entrants.
For the kings, there are 18 Grade A.
Five greyhounds have five wins each on the season.
Kings
Dalton Z, Copper Kettle Kennel.
JD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle Kennel.
Superior Rex, Superior Kennel.
Queens
BGR Jaded, Boeckendstedt Kennel.
XB Teaser, Xtrem Hess Racing.
Post time Saturday is 6:30 p.m.
The second round is Thursday evening, June 24. The field will be cut to top 16 in each bracket.
Click HERE for the standings.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,450.
Twin super: $6,544.
IGP Thursday schoolers
JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle, 31.88.
NOTE
Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Cupecoy’s Joy, Spectacular Bid. Sunday: Poker.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Roxelana.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Martha Washington.
Monmouth: Saturday: Get Serious. Sunday: Eatontown.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: John Wayne, Mamie Eisenhower.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Snow Chief, Melair, San Juan Capistrano, Siren Lure. Sunday: Willshire, American, Fasig-Tipton Futurity and Debutante.
Woodbine: Saturday: Whimsical. Sunday: Jacques Carter, Woodstock.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Tonight: Timpkins-Geers.
Woodbine: Saturday: North American Cup, Armbro Flight, Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Roses Are Red, Gold Cup.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $27,115.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $49,921; pick 8, $42,866.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $52,382.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $129,948.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $318,483.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,875; pick 5, $17,313.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,759.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $88,970.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,751.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $20,246.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,093,866.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $153,991; super high 5, $45,379.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,499.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot $37,054.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $120,161.
Standardbreds
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $19,054.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $55,767.