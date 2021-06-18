The first round of the King and Queen stakes features many of the top greyhounds at Iowa Greyhound Park this season.

On the queen’s side, there are 10 Grade A dogs among the 24 entrants.

For the kings, there are 18 Grade A.

Five greyhounds have five wins each on the season.

Kings

Dalton Z, Copper Kettle Kennel.

JD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle Kennel.

Superior Rex, Superior Kennel.

Queens

BGR Jaded, Boeckendstedt Kennel.

XB Teaser, Xtrem Hess Racing.

Post time Saturday is 6:30 p.m.

The second round is Thursday evening, June 24. The field will be cut to top 16 in each bracket.

Click HERE for the standings.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,450.

Twin super: $6,544.

IGP Thursday schoolers

JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle, 31.88.

NOTE

Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic second round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Cupecoy’s Joy, Spectacular Bid. Sunday: Poker.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Roxelana.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Martha Washington.

Monmouth: Saturday: Get Serious. Sunday: Eatontown.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: John Wayne, Mamie Eisenhower.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Snow Chief, Melair, San Juan Capistrano, Siren Lure. Sunday: Willshire, American, Fasig-Tipton Futurity and Debutante.

Woodbine: Saturday: Whimsical. Sunday: Jacques Carter, Woodstock.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Tonight: Timpkins-Geers.

Woodbine: Saturday: North American Cup, Armbro Flight, Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Roses Are Red, Gold Cup.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $27,115.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $49,921; pick 8, $42,866.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $52,382.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $129,948.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $318,483.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,875; pick 5, $17,313.

Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,759.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $88,970.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,751.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $20,246.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,093,866.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $153,991; super high 5, $45,379.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,499.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot $37,054.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $120,161.

Standardbreds

Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $19,054.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $55,767.

