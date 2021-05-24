Stidham & Brindle and Copper Kettle are at the top of the kennel standings at Iowa Greyhound Park.

Top kennels by wins (through May 16)

Stidham & Brindle, Copper Kettle, Xtrem Hess Racing, Superior Kennel.

Top kennels by purse (through May 16)

Copper Kettle, Stidham & Brindle, Superior Kennel.

Most wins with 4

  • Xtrem Donkey, Xtrem Hess Racing.
  • JD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle.
  • JW Montego, Jackson Greyhounds.
  • Jax Blow Pop, T and T Kennel.
  • Superior Rex, Superior Kennel.

Holiday entertainment

Iowa Greyhound Park will add a card on Memorial Day.

The feature, of course, is the Memorial Sprint. The top one-turn greyhounds will face off on the 3/16ths course for part of the $500 purse.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: 0.

Twin super: $3,279.

IGP Sunday schoolers

Fastest time: Loyal Alvin, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.65.

NOTES

Craigie Delegate won the Futurity at Southland.

Monmouth opens its meet Friday.

Pimlico ends its meet Monday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Monday: Razorback first round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Pennine Ridge. Sunday: Paradise Creek. Monday: Bouwerie, Commentator, Critical Eye, Kingston, Mike Lee, Mount Vernon.

Canterbury: Wednesday Brooks Fields, HPBA Turf Distaff, Honor the Hero.

Charles Town: Saturday: Fancy Buckles.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Matt Winn, Blame, Douglas Park, Audubon, Regret, Shawnee, Aristides.

Golden Gate: Monday: All American.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Musical Romance. Monday: Soldier’s Dance.

Lone Star: Monday: Steve Sexton, Texas Derby, Ouija Board, Chamberlain Bridge, Memorial Day Sprint.

Monmouth: Friday: Jersey Derby. Saturday: Prospector. Sunday: Politely. Monday: Spruce Fir.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Bob Bryant. Monday: Gray’s Lake.

Sam Houston: Friday: John Buchanan, Tomball, Juvenile, Classic, Futurity.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Triple Bend, Charles Whittingham, Daytona. Sunday: Summertime Oaks. Monday: Gold Cup, Shoemaker, Gamely.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Friday: NJSS 3-year-old pace and trot.

Pocono: Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 8, $28,089.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $89,846.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,391.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $190,482; super high 5, $41,456.

Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $163,799.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $24,915.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $99,713.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $708,858; pick 5, $115,038.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $38,183; super high 5, $15,010.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $112,826.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Pick 5, $68,737.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).

