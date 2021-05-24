Stidham & Brindle and Copper Kettle are at the top of the kennel standings at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Top kennels by wins (through May 16)
Stidham & Brindle, Copper Kettle, Xtrem Hess Racing, Superior Kennel.
Top kennels by purse (through May 16)
Copper Kettle, Stidham & Brindle, Superior Kennel.
Most wins with 4
- Xtrem Donkey, Xtrem Hess Racing.
- JD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle.
- JW Montego, Jackson Greyhounds.
- Jax Blow Pop, T and T Kennel.
- Superior Rex, Superior Kennel.
Holiday entertainment
Iowa Greyhound Park will add a card on Memorial Day.
The feature, of course, is the Memorial Sprint. The top one-turn greyhounds will face off on the 3/16ths course for part of the $500 purse.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: 0.
Twin super: $3,279.
IGP Sunday schoolers
Fastest time: Loyal Alvin, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.65.
NOTES
Craigie Delegate won the Futurity at Southland.
Monmouth opens its meet Friday.
Pimlico ends its meet Monday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Monday: Razorback first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Pennine Ridge. Sunday: Paradise Creek. Monday: Bouwerie, Commentator, Critical Eye, Kingston, Mike Lee, Mount Vernon.
Canterbury: Wednesday Brooks Fields, HPBA Turf Distaff, Honor the Hero.
Charles Town: Saturday: Fancy Buckles.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Matt Winn, Blame, Douglas Park, Audubon, Regret, Shawnee, Aristides.
Golden Gate: Monday: All American.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Musical Romance. Monday: Soldier’s Dance.
Lone Star: Monday: Steve Sexton, Texas Derby, Ouija Board, Chamberlain Bridge, Memorial Day Sprint.
Monmouth: Friday: Jersey Derby. Saturday: Prospector. Sunday: Politely. Monday: Spruce Fir.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Bob Bryant. Monday: Gray’s Lake.
Sam Houston: Friday: John Buchanan, Tomball, Juvenile, Classic, Futurity.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Triple Bend, Charles Whittingham, Daytona. Sunday: Summertime Oaks. Monday: Gold Cup, Shoemaker, Gamely.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Friday: NJSS 3-year-old pace and trot.
Pocono: Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 8, $28,089.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $89,846.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,391.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $190,482; super high 5, $41,456.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $163,799.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $24,915.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $99,713.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $708,858; pick 5, $115,038.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $38,183; super high 5, $15,010.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $112,826.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $68,737.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).