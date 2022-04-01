No stakes this season BY GARY DURA Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The final season of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park will lack a tradition: Stakes races.Rather than wallow in that sadness, I thought it would be good to look back at last year’s champions.• IGP Inaugural: JW Montego. Competing at Wheeling Island.• Maiden Debut: JD No Regrets. Finished competing.• Memorial Sprint: Jax Blow Pop. Competing at Wheeling Island.• King and Queen: KB’s Big Iron. Competing at Southland.• Dubuque Classic: Superior Tuvia. Competing at Tri State.• Future Star: RF Juanita. Competing at Tri State.• Breeders’ Cup consolation: KW Bugatti. Competing at Wheeling Island.• Breeders’ Cup champion: Killer Tolstoy. Competing at Tri State.• Secretary’s Choice: BGR Jaded. Competing at Wheeling Island.• Au Revoir: Superior Tuvia. Competing at Tri State.The season begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16.Preseason schoolers post times• Saturday’s are canceled.• Sunday, 12:30 p.m.NOTETurfway ends its meet Sunday.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Excelsior.Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Derby, Cutler Bay, Ghostzapper, Oaks, Appleton, Orchid, Pan American, Sand Springs, Sanibel Island, Sir Shackleton.Oaklawn: Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Carousel, Fantasy, Oaklawn Mile, Temperence Hill.Santa Anita: Saturday: Singletary.Turfway: Saturday: Animal Kingdom, Bourbonette Oaks, Jeff Ruby, Latonia, Rushaway, Classic.StandardbredsMiami Valley: Sunday: Thom Tharps.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $13,358.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $154,346.Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $438,958.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,557.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $140,437.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $115,754; super high 5, $17,418.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,632.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,909.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,993. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Police: Train strikes, kills man in Dubuque Tammy J. Lange Police: Train strikes, kills man in Dubuque A life remembered: Dubuque mother of 10 remembered for her strength Mineral Point police: Day care provider arrested for death of 4-month-old