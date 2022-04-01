The final season of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park will lack a tradition: Stakes races.

Rather than wallow in that sadness, I thought it would be good to look back at last year’s champions.

• IGP Inaugural: JW Montego. Competing at Wheeling Island.

• Maiden Debut: JD No Regrets. Finished competing.

• Memorial Sprint: Jax Blow Pop. Competing at Wheeling Island.

• King and Queen: KB’s Big Iron. Competing at Southland.

• Dubuque Classic: Superior Tuvia. Competing at Tri State.

• Future Star: RF Juanita. Competing at Tri State.

• Breeders’ Cup consolation: KW Bugatti. Competing at Wheeling Island.

• Breeders’ Cup champion: Killer Tolstoy. Competing at Tri State.

• Secretary’s Choice: BGR Jaded. Competing at Wheeling Island.

• Au Revoir: Superior Tuvia. Competing at Tri State.

The season begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Preseason schoolers post times

• Saturday’s are canceled.

• Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

NOTE

Turfway ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Excelsior.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Derby, Cutler Bay, Ghostzapper, Oaks, Appleton, Orchid, Pan American, Sand Springs, Sanibel Island, Sir Shackleton.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Carousel, Fantasy, Oaklawn Mile, Temperence Hill.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Singletary.

Turfway: Saturday: Animal Kingdom, Bourbonette Oaks, Jeff Ruby, Latonia, Rushaway, Classic.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Sunday: Thom Tharps.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $13,358.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $154,346.

Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $438,958.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,557.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $140,437.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $115,754; super high 5, $17,418.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,632.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,909.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,993.

Tags

Recommended for you