Stidham & Brindle Kennel had a strong showing Sunday in the Iowa Breeders’ Cup at Iowa Greyhound Park.
It had four winners out of the 13 first-round races: JD Eclectic, JD Entourage, JD Blurred and JD Elegant.
Boeckenstedt Kennel had three winners. Copper Kettle and Superior had two each, and Jackson Greyhounds and T And T had 1 each.
Highlights
• Dead To Me posted the fastest time of 30.81
• Brooklyn Beauty paid the most to win, $17.
• BGR Iron Man won by the most lengths.
• Box with most wins: 1.
• Closest finish: JD Entourage won by a nose.
• Grade A winners: 7.
• Grade B winners: 5.
• Grade C winners: 1.
The field will be cut to 48 after Thursday’s second round. They will compete on Oct. 22, with the top 24 advancing.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,779.
Twin super: $9,348.
IGP schoolers
Hilco Kindle, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.62.
NOTE
Chillaxification won the King vs. Queen Challenge at Southland.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Mountaineer Classic third round. Sunday: Semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Hill Prince, Knickerbocker. Saturday: Floral Park.
Keeneland: Thursday: Sycamore. Friday: Pin Oak Valley. Saturday: Lexus Raven. Sunday: Rood & Riddle.
Santa Anita: Today: Anoakia. Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Twilight Derby.
Woodbine: Saturday: Glorious Song. Sunday: Northern Dancer Turf, E.P. Taylor, Nearctic.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Friday: Reynolds.
Hoosier Park: Friday: Indiana Sires Super Finals.
Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, OSS consolations.
Woodfield: Saturday: OSS Super finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $13,906.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,295.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $88,549.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,487
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $335,387.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $20,579.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $77,109.