Stidham & Brindle Kennel had a strong showing Sunday in the Iowa Breeders’ Cup at Iowa Greyhound Park.

It had four winners out of the 13 first-round races: JD Eclectic, JD Entourage, JD Blurred and JD Elegant.

Boeckenstedt Kennel had three winners. Copper Kettle and Superior had two each, and Jackson Greyhounds and T And T had 1 each.

Highlights

• Dead To Me posted the fastest time of 30.81

• Brooklyn Beauty paid the most to win, $17.

• BGR Iron Man won by the most lengths.

• Box with most wins: 1.

• Closest finish: JD Entourage won by a nose.

• Grade A winners: 7.

• Grade B winners: 5.

• Grade C winners: 1.

The field will be cut to 48 after Thursday’s second round. They will compete on Oct. 22, with the top 24 advancing.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,779.

Twin super: $9,348.

IGP schoolers

Hilco Kindle, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.62.

NOTE

Chillaxification won the King vs. Queen Challenge at Southland.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Mountaineer Classic third round. Sunday: Semifinals.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Hill Prince, Knickerbocker. Saturday: Floral Park.

Keeneland: Thursday: Sycamore. Friday: Pin Oak Valley. Saturday: Lexus Raven. Sunday: Rood & Riddle.

Santa Anita: Today: Anoakia. Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Twilight Derby.

Woodbine: Saturday: Glorious Song. Sunday: Northern Dancer Turf, E.P. Taylor, Nearctic.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Friday: Reynolds.

Hoosier Park: Friday: Indiana Sires Super Finals.

Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, OSS consolations.

Woodfield: Saturday: OSS Super finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $13,906.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,295.

Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $88,549.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,487

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $335,387.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $20,579.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $77,109.