This is good news, bad news, for me.

It’s about a month until the start of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park. However, that marks the start of the final season of live racing.

Opening day is April 16. Racing continues until May 15.

As things gear up for the final run, the wagering options have been released.

The menu has added pick 3s. The twin twi and twin super have been dropped. All cards are 10 races.

Wagers

• $2 win, place and show on all races.

• $2 quinellas on all races.

• 50 cent trifectas on all races.

• $1 base daily double on races 1-2 and 9-10.

• Dime pick 4s on races 1-4 and 7-10.

• 50 cent pick 3 on races 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Lacombe.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Captiva Island, Hurricane Bertie.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Azeri.

Santa Anita: Saturday: San Luis Rey. Sunday: Las Flores.

Tampa Bay Downs: Saturday: Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough, Derby, Challenger.

Turf Paradise: Today: Arizona Oaks, Cotton Fitsimmons, Phoenix Gold Cup, Derby.

Turfway: Saturday: Big Daddy.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Sunday: George Williams.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $10,467.

Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $12,676.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $71,438; pick 5, $24,263.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $59,923.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,996.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $17,064.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $261,676.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $112,943.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $314,818.

