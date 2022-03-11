The season’s wagering options BY GARY DURA Mar 11, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! This is good news, bad news, for me.It’s about a month until the start of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park. However, that marks the start of the final season of live racing.Opening day is April 16. Racing continues until May 15.As things gear up for the final run, the wagering options have been released.The menu has added pick 3s. The twin twi and twin super have been dropped. All cards are 10 races.Wagers• $2 win, place and show on all races.• $2 quinellas on all races.• 50 cent trifectas on all races.• $1 base daily double on races 1-2 and 9-10.• Dime pick 4s on races 1-4 and 7-10.• 50 cent pick 3 on races 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.Fair Grounds: Saturday: Lacombe.Gulfstream: Saturday: Captiva Island, Hurricane Bertie.Oaklawn: Saturday: Azeri.Santa Anita: Saturday: San Luis Rey. Sunday: Las Flores.Tampa Bay Downs: Saturday: Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough, Derby, Challenger.Turf Paradise: Today: Arizona Oaks, Cotton Fitsimmons, Phoenix Gold Cup, Derby.Turfway: Saturday: Big Daddy.StandardbredsMiami Valley: Sunday: George Williams.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $10,467.Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $12,676.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $71,438; pick 5, $24,263.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $59,923.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,996.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $17,064.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $261,676.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $112,943.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $314,818. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Jennifer J. Lenstra Massive new cruise ship that will stop in Dubuque now in water June B. Paar Girls prep basketball: Mineral Point moves on to state title game 2nd candidate files to run for Dubuque County attorney position