The 2019 racing season wrapped up Sunday at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The competition was tough during the year. It made for handicapping challenges, but for some successes that helped the wallet.
There were many greyhounds that captured the attention: JD Revelation, BGR J Capt Quick, Superior Tora - the list goes on.
However, one tops the list: Revin Devon.
The Copper Kettle Kennel dog started somewhat slowly, but when he took off, he soared to become the Greyhound of the Year.
He won two stakes back-to-back: Future Star ant Iowa Breeders’ Cup. He lost the Dubuque Course Classic by less than a length. Devon posted 19 wins in 35 races. He hit the board 28 times.
These greyhounds combined for more than 60 wins.
Jake Ungs, of Copper Kettle Kennel, was named Trainer of the Year.
The season’s stakes winners:
IGP Inaugural: Black Raven.
Maiden Debut: KB's Zodiac.
Memorial Sprint: Good As Gold.
King and Queen: JD Revelation.
Dubuque Course Classic: Superior Tora.
Future Star: Revin Devon.
Iowa Breeders' Cup: Revin Devon.
Iowa Bred Consolation: KW Malibu Run.
Secretary's Choice: Revin Devon.
IGP Au Revoir: BW Bahamamamarun.
Check out photos of the winners HERE.
For a historical look at all the stakes winners, click HERE.
NOTE
Lk’s Alexis won the Coast Classic at Orange Park.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Wednesday: Two for the Money third round. Sunday: Fourth round.
Wheeling Island: Thursday: Keystone Championship. Sunday: Semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Key Cents. Sunday: Notebook.
Charles Town: Saturday: My Sister Pearl.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: River City.
Del Mar: Saturday: Bob Hope. Sunday: Betty Grable.
Delta Downs: Friday: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.
Hawthorne: Friday: Powerless. Saturday: Lightning.
Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo.
Woodbine: Saturday: South Ocean.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $21,224.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $107,335.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,995.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, 43,735.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $727,236.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,038.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $152,220; pick 6 jackpot, $53,792.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $22,714.
Northfield: Single 6, $65,265.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $85,347.