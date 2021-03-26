Gulfstream sure has a great way to bring on spring.

The Florida track closes its championship meet Saturday with 10 stakes races, including a Kentucky Derby qualifier.

It is the Grade 1 Florida Derby. The feature will be finale on the 14-race card.

Points available for top finishers are 100-40-20-10.

Some of the top entrants are: Greatest Honour, Known Agenda and Spielberg.

Other stakes scheduled are the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks and Pan American, Grade 3 Ghostzapper, Kitten’s Joy and Orchid, and the ungraded Sir Shackleton, Sand Springs, Cutler Bay and Sanibel Island.

Post time is 10:30 a.m.

NOTES

Fair Grounds ends its meet Sunday.

Hoosier Park opens its meet today.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Belle Gallantey, Dads Caps, Caixa Eletronica, Stud Muffin, Peeping Tom, Xtra Heat, Sis City, More to Tell, Videogenic, Kelly Kip. Sunday: East View.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Shantel Lanerie, Star Guitar.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Nodouble.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana. Sunday: Santana Mile.

Tampa Bay: Sunday: Sprint, Ocala Breeders’, Stonehedge Farm, Equistaff, Pleasant Acres, Grey Goose.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,224.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,487.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $871,143.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $324,943.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $15,166.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $345,635; super high 5, $21,055.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,250.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $262,454. 

