Gulfstream sure has a great way to bring on spring.
The Florida track closes its championship meet Saturday with 10 stakes races, including a Kentucky Derby qualifier.
It is the Grade 1 Florida Derby. The feature will be finale on the 14-race card.
Points available for top finishers are 100-40-20-10.
Some of the top entrants are: Greatest Honour, Known Agenda and Spielberg.
Other stakes scheduled are the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks and Pan American, Grade 3 Ghostzapper, Kitten’s Joy and Orchid, and the ungraded Sir Shackleton, Sand Springs, Cutler Bay and Sanibel Island.
Post time is 10:30 a.m.
NOTES
Fair Grounds ends its meet Sunday.
Hoosier Park opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Belle Gallantey, Dads Caps, Caixa Eletronica, Stud Muffin, Peeping Tom, Xtra Heat, Sis City, More to Tell, Videogenic, Kelly Kip. Sunday: East View.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Shantel Lanerie, Star Guitar.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Nodouble.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana. Sunday: Santana Mile.
Tampa Bay: Sunday: Sprint, Ocala Breeders’, Stonehedge Farm, Equistaff, Pleasant Acres, Grey Goose.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,224.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,487.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $871,143.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $324,943.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $15,166.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $345,635; super high 5, $21,055.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,250.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $262,454.