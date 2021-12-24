Holiday gatherings with family and friends, sports to watch, games to play and of course, opening gifts are on the agenda for many the next few days.

However, if your Sunday isn’t busy, tracks resume activity.

Santa Anita continues its tradition of opening its meet the day after Christmas.

The 11-race card includes six stakes. Three are Grade 1: American Oaks, La Brea and Malibu. The rest are Grade 2: Mathis Brothers, San Antonio and San Gabriel. Post time is 1 p.m.

Golden Gate kicks off its meet Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

If you have time today, remember Gulfstream has an 11 a.m. post and Tampa Bay starts at 11:15 a.m. Wheeling Island also offers races starting at noon.

Merry Christmas to everyone.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Fair Grounds: Sunday: Blushing, Buddy Diliberto, Gun Runner, Richard Scherer, Tenacious, Untapable.

Gulfstream: Today: Allen Jerkens. Su+pnday: Tropical Park Derby and Oaks.

Laurel Park: Sunday: Carousel, Dave’s Friend, Gin Talking, Heft, Robert Manfuso, Willa on the Move.

Turfway: Sunday: Gowell.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Sunday: Valedictory, Niagara.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $11,159.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $49,302.

Fair Grounds: Pick 5, $58,971.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $352,415.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $323,542.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,600.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923.

Tags

Recommended for you