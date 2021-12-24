Happy holidays BY GARY DURA Dec 24, 2021 Dec 24, 2021 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Holiday gatherings with family and friends, sports to watch, games to play and of course, opening gifts are on the agenda for many the next few days.However, if your Sunday isn’t busy, tracks resume activity.Santa Anita continues its tradition of opening its meet the day after Christmas.The 11-race card includes six stakes. Three are Grade 1: American Oaks, La Brea and Malibu. The rest are Grade 2: Mathis Brothers, San Antonio and San Gabriel. Post time is 1 p.m.Golden Gate kicks off its meet Sunday at 1:15 p.m.If you have time today, remember Gulfstream has an 11 a.m. post and Tampa Bay starts at 11:15 a.m. Wheeling Island also offers races starting at noon.Merry Christmas to everyone.STAKESThoroughbredsFair Grounds: Sunday: Blushing, Buddy Diliberto, Gun Runner, Richard Scherer, Tenacious, Untapable.Gulfstream: Today: Allen Jerkens. Su+pnday: Tropical Park Derby and Oaks.Laurel Park: Sunday: Carousel, Dave’s Friend, Gin Talking, Heft, Robert Manfuso, Willa on the Move.Turfway: Sunday: Gowell.StandardbredsWoodbine: Sunday: Valedictory, Niagara.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $11,159.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $49,302.Fair Grounds: Pick 5, $58,971.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $352,415.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $323,542.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,600.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Jackpot Christmas Tampa Bay Sport Zoology Botany Recommended for you Trending Today 1st omicron cases confirmed in Dubuque County, as officials urge vaccinations, precautions Wahlert: 'No credible evidence' of racist slurs, inappropriate behavior at game Police: Dubuque man tries to rob store clerk, exposes himself Robert A. Meyers Lisa A. Hanson