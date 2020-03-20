The COVID-19 virus has created havoc all over the world. Some tracks, however, have continued to operate without spectators.

That means online and off-track sites are sources for wagering.

I’ll continue to provide updates until the pandemic abates. I’ll highlight larger carryovers and stakes races.

A few reminders

  • Aqueduct has suspended racing.
  • Orange Park has suspended racing.
  • Tri State has suspended racing.
  • Wheeling Island has suspended racing.
  • Keeneland has canceled its spring meet.
  • Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, Sept. 5.
  • Meadowlands has suspended racing.
  • Yonkers has suspended racing.

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Saturday: Distance Classic first round.

Thoroughbreds

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Louisiana Derby Day: Tom Benson, Costa Rising, Muniz Memorial, New Orleans Classic, Oaks, Louisiana Derby, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Texas Glitter, Melody of Colors.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Gazebo.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Texas Champions Day: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King, San Jacinto, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.

Santa Anita: Saturday; San Luis Rey. Sunday: Sensational Star.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $17,580.

Naples: Tri super, $13,801.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,546.

Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $96,998.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,153,125.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,133.

Sam Houston: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,771.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,239.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $43,653; late super high 5, $47,953.

Northfield: Single 6, $12,576.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $236,388.