The COVID-19 virus has created havoc all over the world. Some tracks, however, have continued to operate without spectators.
That means online and off-track sites are sources for wagering.
I’ll continue to provide updates until the pandemic abates. I’ll highlight larger carryovers and stakes races.
A few reminders
- Aqueduct has suspended racing.
- Orange Park has suspended racing.
- Tri State has suspended racing.
- Wheeling Island has suspended racing.
- Keeneland has canceled its spring meet.
- Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, Sept. 5.
- Meadowlands has suspended racing.
- Yonkers has suspended racing.
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Distance Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Louisiana Derby Day: Tom Benson, Costa Rising, Muniz Memorial, New Orleans Classic, Oaks, Louisiana Derby, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Texas Glitter, Melody of Colors.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Gazebo.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Texas Champions Day: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King, San Jacinto, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday; San Luis Rey. Sunday: Sensational Star.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $17,580.
Naples: Tri super, $13,801.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,546.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $96,998.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,153,125.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,133.
Sam Houston: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,771.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,239.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $43,653; late super high 5, $47,953.
Northfield: Single 6, $12,576.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $236,388.