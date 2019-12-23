Palm Beach will get things rolling the day after Christmas with the final of the Dick Andrews Futurity.
RF Oka won all four qualifying races. She drew the 4 box. Skiddy Hack (1 box), August Dawn (6 box) Buyusumnewshoes (2 box) and Dennis Moment (8 box) will be on my ticket.
New opening day
Potential heavy rain has forced a change in Santa Anita’s opening day.
It was scheduled for Thursday. Now it will be Saturday.
The stakes will be adjusted. Saturday’s card will include Malibu, La Brea, San Antonio, Mathis Brothers, Lady of Shamrock, American Oaks and Robert J. Frankel.
Sunday will have Eddie Logan and Blue Norther.
NOTES
LK’s Real Dream won the Holiday Distance Challenge at Derby Lane.
Hawthorne ends its meet Saturday.
Laurel Park ends its meet Sunday.
Woodbine ends its meet Thursday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Alex M. Robb. Sunday: Bay Ridge.
Delta Downs: Friday: Lookout. Saturday: B-Connected.
Fair Grounds: Thursday: Bob Fortus Memorial Saturday: Woodchopper, Pago, Pan Zareta. Sunday: Futurity (males and females).
Gulfstream: Saturday: Allen Jerkens, Via Borghese, Tropical Park Derby, Tropical Park Oaks, Janus, Abundantia.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Dave’s Friend, Willa on the Move, Native Dancer, Heft, Gin Talking.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $25,860. Forced out today.
Orange Park: Tri super, $17,313.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $82,138.
Fair Grounds: Jackpot pick 5, $38,876.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $874,462.
Hawthorne: Super high 5 jackpot, $25,207.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,161.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $17,076; late jackpot high 5, $67,864.