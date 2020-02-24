There have been Kentucky Derby prep races pretty much every weekend this year.
However, with seven weeks remaining in series, the points available pick up.
In many races, the top four finishers will earn on a 50-20-10-5 scale. And, as March progresses, there will be some with a scale of 100-40-20-10.
A win in one of those could juggle the standings. The top 20 qualify for the Derby on the first Saturday in May.
Follow the schedule HERE.
Follow the standings HERE.
NOTES
Gulf ends its meet Saturday.
Delta Downs ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Sprint Classic semifinals. Saturday: Final.
Orange Park: Tonight: Sprint Classic third round. Saturday: Semifinals.
Palm Beach: Saturday: James W. Paul final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Bernardini.
Delta Downs: Friday: Distaff, Take Charge Brandi. Saturday: Appreciation Cup, Big Drama.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Black Gold, Dixie Poker Ace.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Fountain of Youth, Mile, Davona Dale, Mac Diarmida, Honey Fox, Very One, Canadian Turf, Palm Beach, Herecomesthebride.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Spring Fever.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: Tiznow.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Naples: Tri super, $26,319.
Orange Park: Tri super, $13,704.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,604.
Fair Grounds: Jackpot pick 5, $153,458.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $209,566.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,716; super high 5, $20,420.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $56,162.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $13,070; pick 5, $10,895.
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $35,050; late super high 5, $29,590.