CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

COVID-19 testing ramps up with two free sites in Milwaukee

6 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, 3 more in Jones County

Plans, study to re-imagine Dubuque business corridor on hold

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday morning)

Police: Des Moines teen shot in head; 2 others arrested

Sleuthing at funeral parlors to track nursing homes’ true toll

Biz Buzz: New physical therapy business; son takes over funeral homes; car wash to open at familiar Dubuque site

Dubuque homeless shelters expecting surge in demand once eviction moratorium expires

Company files plans for solar farm on 2,000 acres in Grant County

3 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death in Dubuque County; 2 more deaths in Grant County

Person who makes a difference: Edgewood teen's volunteer effort saves fair $60,000

Good sign? MLB pushes video of ongoing construction at Field of Dreams