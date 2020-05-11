We’re nearing the start of the racing season at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Saturday evening marks the kickoff with a 5:30 p.m. post time.
The opening weekend will include a pair of stakes.
The IGP Inaugural will be the Saturday feature. The entrants are selected by the racing secretary. The purse is $500, with $250 to the winner, $125 to second, $75 to third and $50 to fourth.
Sunday matinee will feature the Maiden Debut. The lineup guideline, purse and split are the same as the Inaugural.
Preseason schooling highlights
There were 46 races Sunday afternoon and many impressive performances.
Consider adding these to your virtual kennel:
• Ericthedogman, a Grade AA dog from Southland, posted another strong schooler. The T and T Kennel racer has cruised to the finish line after a strong break and rush.
• Superior Rio, Superior Kennel.
• Crowbar, T and T.
• JD Revelation, Stidham & Brindl Kennel.
• Disco Moves, Jackson Greyhounds.
• Corns A Poppin, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.
• Hey Now, Jackson Greyhounds.
• JD Infliction, Stidham & Brindle.
• Granger Ghost, Copper Kettle Kennel.
• BGR Sorcerer, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
• My Yogi Bear, Xtrem Hess Racing.
• GI Joe, Copper Kettle.
• Atascocita Nixon, Clayton Black Kettle.
Check out the videos HERE.
Preseason schoolers post times
Wednesday: 1 p.m.
Thursday: 1 p.m.
Other openings
A handful of tracks are supposed to resume racing this week.
All are horse tracks: Charles Town, Churchill Downs and Santa Anita.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Saturday: Powder Break, Musical Romance. Sunday: Sunday Silence.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Echo Eddie, Evening Jewel. Sunday: Desert Stormer.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $118,408.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $101,572.