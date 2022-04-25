Derby in the distance BY GARY DURA Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! With the windy, chilly weather recently, it’s difficult to believe the Kentucky Derby is less than two weeks away.The first leg of the Triple Crown is Saturday, May 7, at Churchill Downs. The 20-horse field isn’t official. But based on the prep races there will be plenty of handicapping angles to consider.Take some time to prep. Check out the potential entrants HERE. IGP schoolers best timeSlatex Wine, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.98.NOTESThistledown opens its meet today.Belmont opens its meet Thursday.Lone Star opens its meet Thursday.Keeneland ends its meet Friday.Churchill opens its meet Saturday.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Friday: Affirmed Success. Saturday: Elusive Quality. Sunday: License Fee.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Roxelena.Golden Gate: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Camilla Urso, Golden Poppy, Lost in the Fog, San Francisco Mile. Sunday: Campanile, Silky Sullivan.Keeneland: Friday: Bewitch.Lone Star: Thursday: Bluebonnet.Oaklawn: Saturday: Bachelor.Parx: Today: McKenney, Unique Bella.Santa Anita: Saturday: Californian, Charles Wittingham, Kona Gold, Santa Margarita. Sunday: Wilshire.Thistledown: Thursday: Classen.Woodbine: Saturday: Star Shoot. Sunday: Woodstock.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Saturday: Breeders’ Maturity finals.Miami Valley: Tonight: Hackett Trot. Tuesday: Hackett Pace. Wednesday: Hackett Colts/Gelding Trot. Thursday: Hackett Colts/Gelding Pace.Yonkers: Tonight: Borgata Pacing, Matchmaker. Tuesday: Brennan.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $78,731; pick 5, $41,949.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,756.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $130,032.Keeneland: Pick 6, $49,485.Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,427.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $327,773.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,261.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,781.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $23,469; pick 6 jackpot, $24,681.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $71,975. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Sports briefs: Wisconsin cross country, track runner commits suicide Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque crepe business now on wheels 2 small Dubuque County towns request funding for urgent sewer work Love That Lasts: A love sparked via letters still burning for Dubuque couple Cleveland kidnapping survivor shares story of 'rebirth' ahead of Dubuque event