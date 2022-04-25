With the windy, chilly weather recently, it’s difficult to believe the Kentucky Derby is less than two weeks away.

The first leg of the Triple Crown is Saturday, May 7, at Churchill Downs. The 20-horse field isn’t official. But based on the prep races there will be plenty of handicapping angles to consider.

Take some time to prep. Check out the potential entrants HERE

IGP schoolers best time

Slatex Wine, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.98.

NOTES

Thistledown opens its meet today.

Belmont opens its meet Thursday.

Lone Star opens its meet Thursday.

Keeneland ends its meet Friday.

Churchill opens its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Friday: Affirmed Success. Saturday: Elusive Quality. Sunday: License Fee.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Roxelena.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Camilla Urso, Golden Poppy, Lost in the Fog, San Francisco Mile. Sunday: Campanile, Silky Sullivan.

Keeneland: Friday: Bewitch.

Lone Star: Thursday: Bluebonnet.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Bachelor.

Parx: Today: McKenney, Unique Bella.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Californian, Charles Wittingham, Kona Gold, Santa Margarita. Sunday: Wilshire.

Thistledown: Thursday: Classen.

Woodbine: Saturday: Star Shoot. Sunday: Woodstock.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Breeders’ Maturity finals.

Miami Valley: Tonight: Hackett Trot. Tuesday: Hackett Pace. Wednesday: Hackett Colts/Gelding Trot. Thursday: Hackett Colts/Gelding Pace.

Yonkers: Tonight: Borgata Pacing, Matchmaker. Tuesday: Brennan.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $78,731; pick 5, $41,949.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,756.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $130,032.

Keeneland: Pick 6, $49,485.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,427.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $327,773.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,261.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,781.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $23,469; pick 6 jackpot, $24,681.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $71,975.

