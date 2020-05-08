With schooling races in full swing at Iowa Greyhound Park, now is a good time to list the kennels for the 2020 season.
Listing includes kennel number in program, name, owner and 2019 wins.
1. T and T Kennel, Tim Ertl, 160.
2. Clayton Black Kennel, Clayton Black, 144.
3. Xtrem Hess Racing, Jason Hess and Brad Hess, 152.
4. Copper Kettle Kennel, David Ungs, 238.
5. Jackson Greyhounds LLC, Michael Jackson, 105.
6. Stidham & Brindle Racing Kennel, Jon Stidham and Richard Brindle, 212.
7. Superior Kennel, Alan Hill, 205.
8. Boeckenstedt Kennel, Brad Boeckenstedt and Blake Boeckenstedt, 187.
9. Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow, Dave Robinette and Ed Trow, 123.
Preseason schooling highlights
Wednesday
JS Drews Money, of Copper Kettle Kennel, rallied in his return to IGP. He posted the fastest time of the day, 31.21.
Others to watch: Lula Nancy and Granger Ghost, both of Copper Kettle. Newcomer Lucille Beale (Clayton Black Kennel) had a strong first run as she rallied to edge Titanic Brad (Copper Kettle) by a nose.
Thursday
Ericthedogman, of T and T Kennel, stormed to the front and cruised to a 9-length win. The Southland transplant posted the fasted time of the day with a 30.94.
Others to watch: XB Surge (Xtrem Hess Racing), T’s Capt Phasma and GT’s Hickory (T and T), and Ash’s Allie Kat (Clayton Black Kennel).
Check out the videos HERE.
Preseason schoolers post times
Saturday: 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: 12:30 p.m.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Forever.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,233,520; super high 5, $13,177.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $70,617.