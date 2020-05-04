The dogs took to the track officially Saturday, as preseason schooling races began at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators weren’t allowed.
Highlights
Siblings Donald J Black and Fooie, from the Clayton Black Kennel, ran well in the first two races. Donald J Black had the fastest time, 31.31.
For the watchlist: Swing Me (Clayton Black), Perlie (Copper Kettle Kennel), JW Sioux (Copper Kettle), Mumbai (Clayton Black).
Preseason schoolers post times
Wednesday: 1 p.m.
Thursday: 1 p.m.
Tracks coming back
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on greyhound and horse racing tracks.
However, there is some good news for tracks offered at Iowa Greyhound Park. There are tentative dates for resuming racing (dates subject to change).
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Racing matinees only.
Derby Lane: May 8.
Horse racing
Canterbury: June
Charles Town: May 14.
Churchill Downs: May 16.
Laurel Park and Pimlico: Mid-May.
Monmouth: July 4.
Santa Anita: May 15.
Triple Crown Showdown
Secretariat proved to be the best in the virtual Kentucky Derby.
The 13 Triple Crown winners faced off in the event.
Citation, Seattle Slew and Affirmed hit the board.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,036,320.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $52,536.