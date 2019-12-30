Three dogs from Southland have been named to United Greyhound Racing’s 2019 Great 8 Sprint Team.
The team was selected based on rankings in five polls during the year. No dogs from Iowa Greyhound Park made the list.
• Salud Raindrop, captain, Southland.
• LK’s Crush N It, Derby Lane.
• JS Flamin Ace, Southland.
• L’s Griz, Wheeling.
• Mac’s Trudeaux, Tri State.
• MRL Full Boat, Southland.
• Super C Azelle, Tri State.
• Pat C News, Orange Park.
Inaugurate the New Year
Derby Lane knows how to start the New Year.
It hosts the first round of the 1925 Historical Inaugural.
The first round Wednesday evening features 16 entrants in two races on the 550-yard course. The top four in each battle for the title Saturday night.
The winner earns $7,700 of the $18,000 purse.
Post time is 6:30 p.m.
NOTES
Gulf opens its meet Thursday.
Hawthorne ends its meet Saturday.
Woodbine standardbred resumes Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Wednesday: Jerome. Saturday: La Verdad.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mucho Macho Man, Kitten’s Joy, Ginger Brew, Glitter Women, Limehouse.
Santa Anita: Wednesday: Joe Hernandez. Saturday: San Gabriel, Sham. Sunday: Santa Ynez.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $22,708.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $125,133.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $94,110.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,212,892.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $117,616.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $84,186.