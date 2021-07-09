The distance dogs take center stage Saturday at Southland.
The Arkansas track will host the final of the Razorback Classic, which will take place on the 660-yard course.
Siblings FGF Mathias and FGF Standin Bear won three of four qualifiers. Arkans Mabel is the morning line favorite and has won two qualifiers.
Arkans RB Taz and KB’s Rockybalboa have a win and three places each.
They will compete in race 13. The consolation is race 11.
Post time is 3 p.m.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $465.
Twin super: $8,928.
IGP Thursday schoolers best time
Killer Jest, Superior Kennel, 32.25.
NOTES
Belmont ends its meet Sunday.
Lone Star ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Derby Invitational, Oaks Invitational, Victory Wide. Sunday: River Memories.
Delaware Park: Saturday: Battery Park, Dashing Beauty, Handicap, Robert Dick Memorial.
Delta Downs: Tonight: LA Bred. Saturday: Lee Berwick.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Carry Back.
Lone Star: Saturday: Assault, Valor Farm, Texas Filly Futurity, Texas Colt/Gelding Futurity, Fiesta.
Monmouth: Saturday: Blue Sparkler. Sunday: My Frenchman.
Woodbine: Saturday: Selene. Sunday: Marine, Queenston.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate Series Trot and Pace, Reynolds Colt and Filly Trot.
Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars Pace.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $11,998.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $103,720.
Charles Town: Pick 5, $12,742.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $98,144.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $166,048; pick 6 jackpot, $16,132.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $136,671.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $81,340.
Sam Houston: Jackpot super high 5, $16,749.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $96,250; pick 6 jackpot, $94,794.
Standardbreds
Plainridge: Super high 5, $25,769.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $13,996.