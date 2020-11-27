It might sound like an opening to a magic trick, but it works, as there is a full schedule of races this weekend.
Some of the highlights:
- Wheeling Island will host the final of the Panhandle Saturday afternoon.
- Fair Grounds gets its season rolling.
- Laurel Park has a huge card Saturday, featuring the Frank White, Primonetta, Concern, Safely Kept, Richard Small and Thirty Eight.
- Three tracks end their meets, so keep an eye out for the mandatory payouts. Gulfstream Park West is Saturday, and Del Mar and Churchill Downs are Sunday.
NOTE
Gulfstream opens its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Saturday: Legacy Grand Championship fourth round.
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Panhandle final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Comely, Gio Ponti, Forever Together. Saturday: Central Park, Discovery, Long Island, Sprint Championship. Sunday: Fall Highweight, Tepin, Autumn Days.
Charles Town: Saturday: Eleanor Casey.
Churchill Downs: Today: Clark, River City. Saturday: Kentucky Jockey Club, Golden Rod.
Del Mar: Today: Hollywood Turf Cup. Saturday: Hollywood Derby, Seabiscuit, Jimmy Durante. Sunday: Matriarch, Cecil B. DeMille.
Delta Downs: Tonight: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $278,183.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,201.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $309,456.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,942.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $145,392.