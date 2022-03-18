Kennel lineup BY GARY DURA Mar 18, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The countdown to the 2021 live racing season at Iowa Greyhound Park continues.This year, there are eight kennels. They are:• Clayton Black Kennels• Xtreme Hess Racing• Copper Kettle Kennel• Jackson Greyhounds• Brindle Kennel• Superior Kennel• Boeckenstedt Kennel• Plum Creek/Oxbow TrowOpening day is Saturday, April 16.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Cicada. Sunday: Haynesfield.Gulfstream: Saturday: Any Limit, Hutcheson, Silks Run.Laurel Park: Saturday: Beyond the Wire, Conniver, Harrison Johnson, Not For Love, Private Terms.Oaklawn: Saturday: Essex, Whitmore.Santa Anita: Saturday: Irish O’Brien. Sunday: Sensational Star.Turfway: Saturday: Queen.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsWheeling Island: Twin tri, $11,200.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,203.Golden Gate: Super high 5, $14,381.Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $47,901.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,473.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $41,254.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $26,660.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $358,858.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,116.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,174.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $120,497.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 6, $10,303.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $381,579. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Baby boom ahead: 11 nurses pregnant in 1 unit at Dubuque hospital UPDATE: Fire strikes distinctive Dubuque home; no injuries reported Jennie A. Burns Elizabeth A. Weber 2 file to run for Iowa Senate seat representing Dubuque, Jones, Jackson counties