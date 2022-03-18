The countdown to the 2021 live racing season at Iowa Greyhound Park continues.

This year, there are eight kennels. They are:

• Clayton Black Kennels

• Xtreme Hess Racing

• Copper Kettle Kennel

• Jackson Greyhounds

• Brindle Kennel

• Superior Kennel

• Boeckenstedt Kennel

• Plum Creek/Oxbow Trow

Opening day is Saturday, April 16.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Cicada. Sunday: Haynesfield.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Any Limit, Hutcheson, Silks Run.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Beyond the Wire, Conniver, Harrison Johnson, Not For Love, Private Terms.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Essex, Whitmore.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Irish O’Brien. Sunday: Sensational Star.

Turfway: Saturday: Queen.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $11,200.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,203.

Golden Gate: Super high 5, $14,381.

Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $47,901.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,473.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $41,254.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $26,660.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $358,858.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,116.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,174.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $120,497.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $10,303.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $381,579.

Tags

Recommended for you