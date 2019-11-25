The racing doesn’t slow down too much as we enter Thanksgiving week.
There are races every day, including some good thoroughbred and harness racing cards on Thanksgiving. Most greyhound tracks take that day off.
All the tracks will resume action Friday.
Enjoy the holiday.
NOTES
Mac’s Trudeau won the Keystone Championship at Wheeling Island.
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
Del Mar ends its meet Sunday.
Fair Grounds opens its meet Thursday.
Gulfstream opens its meet Friday.
Tampa Bay opens its meet Wednesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Thanksgiving first round. Saturday: Final.
Orange Park: Today: Small stakes first round. Friday: Final.
Southland: Friday: Two for the Money Final 2. JS Flamin Ace has a win.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Thursday: Central Park, Fall Highweight, Winter Memories. Friday: Comely, Gio Ponti, Forever Together. Saturday: Discovery, Long Island, Turf Sprint. Sunday: Tepin, Autumn Days.
Charles Town: Saturday: Eleanor Casey Memorial.
Churchill Downs: Thursday: Falls City, Cardinal. Friday: Clark, Mrs. Revere. Saturday: Golden Rod, Kentucky Jockey Club.
Del Mar: Thursday: Red Carpet. Friday: Hollywood Turf Cup. Saturday: Hollywood Derby, Seabiscuit, Jimmy Durante. Sunday: Matriarch, Cecil B. DeMille.
Fair Grounds: Thursday: Thanksgiving Classic. Saturday: Scherer Memorial.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Buffalo Man, House Party, Smooth Air, Hut Hut, Pulpit, Wait A While.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Richard Small, City of Laurel, Safely Kept, Thirty Eight Go Go.
Penn National: Wednesday: Fabulous Strike, Swatara, Blue Mountain.
Woodbine: Saturday: Sir Barton.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $405,936.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $186,622.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,983; pick 6, $51,254.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,826.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $10,752.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $32,909.
Northfield: Single 6, $136,273.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $41,848.