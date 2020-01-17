Of course, there are many greyhound races to check out this weekend.
However, the ends offer races with the most impact.
Tonight, the Orange Park Derby continues with the second round.
This will cut the field from its original 40 entrants. They will compete in the third round Monday.
Moving over to Palm Beach, the He’s My Man classic fourth round is Sunday. The top eight in points will battle for the title on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Don’t ignore Saturday: Most tracks offer matinee and evening cards, so the options are there.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Toboggan. Sunday: Ladies Handicap.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Road to the Derby Day: Lecomte, Silverbulletday, Duncan Kenner, Louisiana, Cole Bradley, Mark Krantz.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Millions Classic, Turf, F&M Turf, Sprint.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Unusual Heat Turf, California Cup Sprint, Sunshine Millions, California Cup Derby, California Cup Oaks. Sunday: Astra.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Wayward Lass, Pasco, Gasparailla.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,745.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $208,660.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $2,568,043.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $432,042.
Tampa Bay: Ultimate 6, $16,318.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $10,5784.
Northfield: Single 6, $30,617.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $15,011.