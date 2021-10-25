End of season nears BY GARY DURA Oct 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Iowa Greyhound Park’s 2021 season is reaching the homestretch.There are four sessions remaining, with the season ending Sunday.It will be a packed card. Topping the list is the mandatory force out of the twin tri and twin super.Then, there are a pair of stakes. The Secretary’s Choice entrants are selected by the racing secretary. It will be on the 5/16th course. Dead To Me, of T&T Kennel, won last year.The season ends with the Au Revoir. It will be on the Dubuque Course. The racing secretary also selects the entrants. Superior Tuvia, of Superior Kennel, won last year.Purses for both are $500, with $250 to the winner.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $3,091.Twin super: $12,382.IGP schoolers best timeAtascocita Depth, Copper Kettle Kennel, 31.40.NOTESTeaser’s Tickle won the Mountaineer Classic at Wheeling Island.Belmont ends its meet Sunday.Churchill Downs opens its meet Sunday.Delaware Park ends its meet Saturday.Keeneland ends its meet Saturday.Meadowlands ends its meet Saturday.Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.Pocono ends its meet Saturday.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Friday: Oyster Bay. Saturday: Empire Classic, Empire Distaff, Hudson, Iroquois, Maid of the Mist, Mohawk, Sleepy Hollow, Ticondergo. Sunday: Awad, Bold Ruler, Chelsey Flower, Pumpkin Pie, Zagora.Charles Town: Saturday: Eleanor Casey.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Rags to Riches, Steet Sense.Gulfstream: Saturday: Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Sprint.Indiana Grand: Saturday: Crown Ambassador, Indiana Fillies, Lady Fog Horn, Unreachable Star.Keeneland: Friday: Myrtlewood, Valley View. Saturday: Bowman Mill, Bryan Station, Hagyard Fayette.Mahoning Valley: Distaff, Endurance, Sprint, Galbreath, Juvenile.Santa Anita: Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Twilight Derby.Woodbine: Friday: Eternal Search. Saturday: Coronation Futurity, Display, Glorious Song. Sunday: Ontario Damsel, Ontario Derby.StandardbredsPlainridge: Today: Massachusetts series finals.Meadowlands: Friday and Saturday: Breeders’ Crown finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,653.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $137,332.Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $14,478.Keeneland: Super high 5, $20,051.Meadowlands: Pick 6, $21,547.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $135,188.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $682,687; super high 5, $13,914.Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $16,131.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $53,038. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Authorities: Woman airlifted after falling from moving bus in Jo Daviess County Strong enrollment growth continues at WD; mixed results at other area districts Biz Buzz: Dubuque salt company eyes growth as winter approaches Love that Lasts: Dubuque couple marks 65 faith-filled years Local law enforcement reports