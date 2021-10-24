Tolstoy on top BY GARY DURA Oct 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Killer Tolstoy, Iowa Breeders' Cup 2021 champion at Iowa Greyhound Park. BY GARY DURA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The elements didn’t slow down Killer Tolstoy Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park.During a rainy final of the Iowa Breeders’ Cup, Tolstoy broke strong and led the entire way to claim the title.“Tolstoy has the speed and was able to hold on,” said co-owner Alan Hill. “It was a classy field.”Tolstoy faced pressure from BGR Jaded, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, all the way around. She was unable to make up ground.Tolstoy, who won the IGP Inaugural in 2020, enjoyed breaking from one of his favorite spots: The 7 box.“Absolutely the box helped him,” Hill said. “He got the hole he needed.”Tolstoy paid $12.20. He covered the course in 31.27.“When he got around the first turn” he looked pretty good, Hill said.Boeckendstedt Kennel had five of the finalists. Defending champion JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, finished fourth, rallying throughout.Future Star champion RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel, finished last.“Juanita didn’t get freed up,” Hill, a co-owner, said, “She got trapped on the rail.”The other entrants finished as follows: 3, BGR Tailgater, Boeckenstedt, 5, BGR Goodfella, Boeckenstedt, 6, undefeated qualifier BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt, and 7, BGR Crown Royal, Boeckendstedt.The purse is estimated at $410,000. The breakdown from winner to eighth is: 40%, 20%, 10%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%. The Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lafayette County Final say: Funeral practices offer options for deceased, bereaved John H. Johnson Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Dubuque James L. Dunwoody