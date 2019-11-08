CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Ivanka Trump: Whistleblower's motives more important than ID

Hong Kong student's death fuels more anger against police

Citing large discrepancies in vaccination-rate reporting, Dubuque County group calls for state fix

2 dozen pop-up shops part of latest effort to promote Dubuque's Central corridor

Comedian to 600 women in Dubuque: Find humor, hope in life

Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 300

Historic building rehab efforts in Dubuque, Elkader awarded $150,000 in state grants

'Untimely winter weather' delays opening of stretch of U.S. 52 until spring

UD event urges awareness of increasing number of eyes in the sky

Sources: Former lawmaker from Dubuque offered money for endorsements of Steyer

Weekend Buzz: 3 events to check out this weekend

Prep football: Offensive line paving way for Western Dubuque

City swimmers seek Marshalltown podiums

USHL: Heavyweight showdown for Fighting Saints

College volleyball: UD grinds out epic 5-set postseason win over Loras

Prep football: Tonight's area Wisconsin/Illinois playoff preview capsules

Local & area roundup: Loras coach Ness honored with all-A-R-C teams

Event preview: Heritage Center to kick off Family Series with 'Jungle Book'

Ask Amy: Young adult must keep debt, and dad, at bay

Local comedy horror flick sees world premiere

Ellis: New 'Terminator' a series upgrade

Opening this weekend

Event preview: Comedian Louis C.K. to take Five Flags stage with 2 shows

TLP offering audition classes for Annie

Book review: 'The Siberian Dilemma: An Arkay Renko Novel'

Museum to host Young at Art Nov. 12

UD to host film screening on Iowa's sex trafficking industry

Television Q&A

Warren health plan departs from U.S. 'social insurance' idea

Charges: Chinese surveillance goods illegally sold to U.S.

Cyr: The Great Depression's real lessons

Letter: Billions and trillions -- it adds up to lies

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 8

Illinois news in brief

Nation News in Brief

Long festering charges of anti-Semitism hit Labour's Corbyn

Iowa news in brief

Celebrities, others ask Texas to halt inmate's execution

Celebrity news