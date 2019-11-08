As we head into the final weekend of live racing for 2019 at Iowa Greyhound Park, the track will offer a pair of power-packed stakes races Sunday afternoon.
Secretary’s Choice
This will be on the 5/16th course. The lineup is selected by the racing secretary.
The unofficial competitors, with kennel and season wins, are:
• JD Revelation (Stidham & Brindle Racing), 7.
• At’s Jay Son (T and T), 5.
• Xk Easy Money (Xtrem Hess Racing), 4.
• Revin Devon (Copper Kettle), 18.
• Kudia (Boeckenstedt), 5.
• Super C Jazzy (Superior), 11.
• Good As Gold (Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow), 7.
• Hogs Hailey Joy (Clayton Black), 12.
The box draw will be later today.
Superior Cannon won in 2018 and 2019.
Au Revoir
The lineup also is chosen by the racing secretary. It will take place on the Dubuque Course, and is the final race of the season.
The unofficial competitors, with kennel and season wins, are:
• Xk Need It (Xtrem Hess Racing), 4.
• KW Bahamamamarun (Copper Kettle), 5.
• Koukele (Jackson Greyhounds), 8.
• Stacked High (Jackson Greyhounds), 6.
• B’s Hocus Pocus (Stidham & Brindle Racing), 3.
• Superior Tora (Superior), 16.
• BGR Ghost Owl (Boeckenstedt), 5.
• RCB Charz Run (Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow), 6.
The box draw will be later today.
The purse for both is $500, with a breakdown of $250, $125, $75 and $50.
Parli won last year.
Post time is 1 p.m.
Force outs
The twin super and pick 5 carryovers will be paid out Sunday afternoon.
The twin super will be the big one, if it holds after Saturday evening’s card.
For each winning superfecta you have in race 7, you can select a straight superfecta in race 9. If no one has all four finishers in order, the pool is split among the tickets that have the most correct in order.
The pick five is races 5 to 9.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $13.
Twin super: $7,739.
NOTE
Del Mar opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Coast Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller, Atlantic Beach. Sunday: NYSSS, Steward Manor.
Charles Town: Saturday: Huevo.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Commonwealth Turf.
Del Mar: Today: Kathryn Crosby. Saturday: Let It Ride. Sunday: Desi Arnaz.
Woodbine: Saturday: Frost King. Sunday: La Prevoyante.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $17,557.
Orange Park: Tri super, $17,952.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $439,878.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,781.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $603,725.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $162,718.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $13,852.
Northfield: Single 6, $55,952.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $69,620.