Once again, Fair Grounds will have an entertaining weekend card.

The Louisiana track jumps into the season with its Santa Super Saturday.

Six stakes are lined up, all with a $75,000 purse.

Three have been in existence for more than 50 years: Tenacious (55th running), Letellier Memorial (60th running) and the Sugar Bowl (70th running). All are for 3 years old and older. Tenacious is 1 mile, 70 yards and the others are 6 furlongs.

Others on the card are the Bonapaw, Blushing KD and Buddy Diliberto Memorial.

Post time is noon.

NOTES

TR’s Zander won the 330-yard race, Pat C News won the 550-yard race, RPG Get You Back won the 660-yard race, Pat C Quen won the 770-yard race and LK’s Livin Large won the 990-yard race of Orange Park’s Holiday Bonus.

Charles Town ends its meet Saturday.

Yonkers ends its meet Tuesday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Wednesday: Holiday Distance Challenge fourth round. Saturday: Final.

Palm Beach: Friday: Dick Andrews Futurity semifinals.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Queens County. Sunday: Gravesend.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $20,455.

Orange Park: Tri super, $11,647.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,121.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,484.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $543,691.

Hawthorne: Super high 5 jackpot, $14,467.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $12,866; late jackpot high 5, $54,275.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $160,716.

