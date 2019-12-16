Once again, Fair Grounds will have an entertaining weekend card.
The Louisiana track jumps into the season with its Santa Super Saturday.
Six stakes are lined up, all with a $75,000 purse.
Three have been in existence for more than 50 years: Tenacious (55th running), Letellier Memorial (60th running) and the Sugar Bowl (70th running). All are for 3 years old and older. Tenacious is 1 mile, 70 yards and the others are 6 furlongs.
Others on the card are the Bonapaw, Blushing KD and Buddy Diliberto Memorial.
Post time is noon.
NOTES
TR’s Zander won the 330-yard race, Pat C News won the 550-yard race, RPG Get You Back won the 660-yard race, Pat C Quen won the 770-yard race and LK’s Livin Large won the 990-yard race of Orange Park’s Holiday Bonus.
Charles Town ends its meet Saturday.
Yonkers ends its meet Tuesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Holiday Distance Challenge fourth round. Saturday: Final.
Palm Beach: Friday: Dick Andrews Futurity semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Queens County. Sunday: Gravesend.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $20,455.
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,647.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,121.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,484.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $543,691.
Hawthorne: Super high 5 jackpot, $14,467.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $12,866; late jackpot high 5, $54,275.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $160,716.