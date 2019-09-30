Horse racing fans are about a month away from the weekend: Breeders Cup.
Two days of stakes-packed, high-level thoroughbred racing. This year’s event will be Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita.
The upcoming weekend features a whopping 20 win-and-you’re-in races, with Keeneland, Belmont and Santa Anita hosting most of them.
Start the handicapping early by watching these.
Iowa Breeders Cup
While we’re looking at the phrase Breeders Cup, it’s nearing that time at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Iowa Breeders’ Cup starts its four rounds of qualifying Sunday, Oct. 6.
Certified Iowa bred dogs that have a minimum of 12 starts at IGP are eligible. Preference will be given to those in Grades A and B.
The field size will be determined. It will be cut to 48 about the Oct. 12 second round, and to 24 after the Oct. 17 third round.
The fourth round will take the field to the final 16: The top eight in points will compete in the championship race, and the next eight in the consolation race. Both are on Oct. 27.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $399.
Twin super: $5,318.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Superior Wildcat posted the fastest time Sunday with a 30.51.
NOTES
CG’s Sneaker won the Juvenile at Wheeling Island.
LK’s Crush N It won the Husker Magic at Derby Lane.
Keeneland opens its meet Friday.
Meadowlands opens its thoroughbred meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Today: Sprint first round. Saturday: Final.
Southland: Today: Group C fourth round. Saturday: Groups A, B and C finals.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Turf Sprint, Champagne, Hill Prince, Turf Classic, Matron. Sunday: Flower Bowl, Frizette, Futurity.
Keeneland: Friday: Darley Alcibiades, Ogden Phoenix. Saturday: Turf Mile, Breeders’ Futurity, First Lady, Thoroughbred Club of America, Woodford. Sunday: Spinster, Bourbon, Indian Summer.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Sprint, City of Hope, LA Woman, Swingtime. Sunday: Speakeasy, Surfer Girl, Zuma Beach.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mazarine. Sunday: Cup & Saucer.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Sanford: Pick 6, $23,017.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $560,794.
Laurel Park: Pick 5, $14,695.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $78,546.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $38,711.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6 jackpot, $19,793.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $204,226.