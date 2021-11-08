Looking ahead BY GARY DURA Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! We’ve reached the time when things slow in the pari-mutuel world at Iowa Greyhound Park.I’ll continue to provide updates on upcoming stakes and carryovers on Mondays and Fridays. I’ll also preview any major weekend events on Friday.NOTESAqueduct opens its meet Thursday.Indiana Grand ends its meet Thursday.STAKESGreyhoundsWheeling Island: Friday: Keystone Championship first round.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller. Sunday: Winter Memories.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Dream Supreme.Charles Town: Saturday: My Sister Pearl.Delta Downs: Friday: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.Del Mar: Saturday: Desi Arnaz. Sunday: Bob Hope.Golden Gate: Saturday: Golden Nugget.Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo, Thirty Eight.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Ohio Debutante.Woodbine: Saturday: Bessarabian, Maple Leaf. Sunday: Autumn.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals and consolations.Woodbine: Saturday: WEG/SBOA finals.Northfield: Sunday: Gridiron series finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $15,155.ThoroughbredsChurchill Downs: Pick 6, $64,590.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $102,359.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $289,548; pick 5, $47,524.Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $19,175.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $52,990.StandardbredNorthfield: Pick 4, $12,816.Plainridge: Super high 5, $15,778.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $122,869. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Cuba City eatery begins new chapter Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike John R. Connolly Friends raise funds for Dubuque family impacted by brain aneurysm Love that Lasts: Bernard couple builds life alongside family over 70 years