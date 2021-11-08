We’ve reached the time when things slow in the pari-mutuel world at Iowa Greyhound Park.

I’ll continue to provide updates on upcoming stakes and carryovers on Mondays and Fridays. I’ll also preview any major weekend events on Friday.

NOTES

Aqueduct opens its meet Thursday.

Indiana Grand ends its meet Thursday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Friday: Keystone Championship first round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller. Sunday: Winter Memories.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Dream Supreme.

Charles Town: Saturday: My Sister Pearl.

Delta Downs: Friday: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.

Del Mar: Saturday: Desi Arnaz. Sunday: Bob Hope.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Golden Nugget.

Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo, Thirty Eight.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Ohio Debutante.

Woodbine: Saturday: Bessarabian, Maple Leaf. Sunday: Autumn.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals and consolations.

Woodbine: Saturday: WEG/SBOA finals.

Northfield: Sunday: Gridiron series finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $15,155.

Thoroughbreds

Churchill Downs: Pick 6, $64,590.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $102,359.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $289,548; pick 5, $47,524.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $19,175.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $52,990.

Standardbred

Northfield: Pick 4, $12,816.

Plainridge: Super high 5, $15,778.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $122,869.

Tags

Recommended for you