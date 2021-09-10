Quiet weekend for major tracks BY GARY DURA Sep 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Two major horse racing circuits are on break this weekend.New York Racing Association and California are off. Golden Gate, a northern California track, will have races. But the southern California tracks – Del Mar and Santa Anita – are dark.Belmont resumes Sept. 16 and Santa Anita opens Oct. 1.Of course, Iowa Greyhound Park has live racing. Its simulcast lineup includes a variety of thoroughbred, greyhound and standardbred tracks.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $2,632.Twin super: $5,822.IGP schoolers best timeBGR Crown Royal, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.62.NOTEKentucky Downs ends it meet Sunday.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Festival of Stakes: Tonight: Group B first round; Saturday: Group A second round; Sunday: Group C first round.Wheeling Island: Today: Juvenile first round.ThoroughbredsGulfstream: Saturday: Sheer Drama.Kentucky Downs: Saturday: Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Franklin-Simpson, Ladies Sprint, Ladies Turf. Sunday: Ladies Marathon, Music City, Untapable.Monmouth: Saturday: Rumson. Sunday: Precious Passion.Woodbine: Today: Zadracarta. Saturday: Seagram, Vice Regent. Sunday: Belle Mahone, Toronto Cup.StandardbredsWoodbine: Saturday: North America Cup, Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Peaceful Way, Wellwood, Simcoe, Champlain.Yonkers: Tonight: NYSS series finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri-State: Tri super, $10,273.ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $297,196; pick 8, $39,124.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,990.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $538,152.Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $11,852.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $18,078.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $139,405.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $73,148.Prairie Meadows: Super high 5 jackpot, $234,868; pick 5 jackpot, $34,320.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $230,156; pick 6 jackpot, $45,530.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $300,257. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Mary R. Avery Police: Dyersville woman arrested after stealing smoker from Dubuque grocery store TH Farm Families of Year: Guttenberg beef farmer builds happy life amid tragedy Police: 1 injured in Dubuque crash, car overturned Dubuque officials eye future partnerships with Field of Dreams