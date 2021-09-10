Two major horse racing circuits are on break this weekend.

New York Racing Association and California are off. Golden Gate, a northern California track, will have races. But the southern California tracks – Del Mar and Santa Anita – are dark.

Belmont resumes Sept. 16 and Santa Anita opens Oct. 1.

Of course, Iowa Greyhound Park has live racing. Its simulcast lineup includes a variety of thoroughbred, greyhound and standardbred tracks.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,632.

Twin super: $5,822.

IGP schoolers best time

BGR Crown Royal, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.62.

NOTE

Kentucky Downs ends it meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Festival of Stakes: Tonight: Group B first round; Saturday: Group A second round; Sunday: Group C first round.

Wheeling Island: Today: Juvenile first round.

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sheer Drama.

Kentucky Downs: Saturday: Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Franklin-Simpson, Ladies Sprint, Ladies Turf. Sunday: Ladies Marathon, Music City, Untapable.

Monmouth: Saturday: Rumson. Sunday: Precious Passion.

Woodbine: Today: Zadracarta. Saturday: Seagram, Vice Regent. Sunday: Belle Mahone, Toronto Cup.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Saturday: North America Cup, Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Peaceful Way, Wellwood, Simcoe, Champlain.

Yonkers: Tonight: NYSS series finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri-State: Tri super, $10,273.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $297,196; pick 8, $39,124.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,990.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $538,152.

Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $11,852.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $18,078.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $139,405.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $73,148.

Prairie Meadows: Super high 5 jackpot, $234,868; pick 5 jackpot, $34,320.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $230,156; pick 6 jackpot, $45,530.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $300,257.

