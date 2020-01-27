They’ve been around for months, showing up on thoroughbred cards now and then.
But the pace picks up for the Kentucky Derby preps.
Starting Saturday, every weekend through March will have at least one points race.
Three tracks have the honor Saturday, with Aqueduct (Withers), Santa Anita (Robert Lewis) and Gulfstream (Holy Bull) in the spotlight.
The top 20 in points earn a spot in the May 2 Kentucky Derby. The points available in the qualifiers vary but increase in February and March.
Check out the standings HERE.
Check out the schedule HERE.
NOTES
Pat C Dewdrop won the He’s My Man Classic at Palm Beach.
Superior Tyrus, representing the San Francisco 49ers, won the Super Bowl Pooch Predictor at Palm Beach.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Derby final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Busanda.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Romero Memorial.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Holy Bull, Forward Gal, Swale, Sweetest Chant, Dania Beach.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Martha Washington, American Beauty.
Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, San Marcos, Robert Lewis. Sunday: Baffle.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $15,681.
Orange Park: Tri super, $17,442.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $239,455.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $22,849.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,207.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $14,606.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $59,298.