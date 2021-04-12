Preseason schoolers took over Iowa Greyhound Park the past weekend.
Many of the entrants were young dogs. However, there were many returning veterans.
A few highlights:
Saturday (32 races)
Fastest time: JD Chillnthemost (Clayton Black Kennel), 31.65.
Top returnee: Rasta (Clayton Black Kennel), 2020 Dubuque Course Classic champion,
Top performances: Empire Magnet (Plum Creek Kennel/Oxbw Trow), XAT Fantastic (Xtrem Hess Racing), Cuspof Greatness (Plum Creek Kennel/Owbow Trow), Oakland Run (Stidham & Brindle)
Sunday (26 races)
Fastest time: Uncle Six, 31.40.
Top returnee: Killer Tolstoy (Superior Kennel), 2020 IGP Inaugural champion.
Top performers: Word Police (Stidham & Brindle Kennel), JD Gone Global (Stidham & Brindle), William Demarest (Stidham & Brindle), Hogs Justice (Clayton Black Kennel), Hey Now (Stidham & Brindle).
Check out race videos HERE.
This week’s schedule:
Wednesday, April 14, 5 p.m. post.
Thursday, April 15, 5 p.m. post.
Saturday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. post.
Sunday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. post.
NOTES
Js Keephopealive won Hound Madness at Southland.
Indiana Grand opens its meet Tuesday.
Delta Downs ends its meet Friday.
Aqueduct ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Woodhaven, NYSSS Times Square. Sunday: NYSSS Park Avenue, Memories of Silver.
Charles Town: Saturday: Original Gold.
Keeneland: Friday: Doubledogdare Saturday: Elkorn.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Dahlia, Federico Tesio, Whiteley, Clark, Leatherbury, Primonetta, Weber City Miss.
Oaklawn: Friday: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow. Saturday: Oaklawn Handicap, Apple Blossom.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Californian. Sunday: Tokyo City, Kona Gold.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Today: Hackett Memorial trotter filly final. Tuesday: Colt final. Friday: Pacer filly final. Saturday: Colt final.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,354.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,968.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $486,765.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $17,266; pick 6, $53,696.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,238.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $152,961.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $104,020.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $13,482.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.