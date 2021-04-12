Preseason schoolers took over Iowa Greyhound Park the past weekend.

Many of the entrants were young dogs. However, there were many returning veterans.

A few highlights:

Saturday (32 races)

Fastest time: JD Chillnthemost (Clayton Black Kennel), 31.65.

Top returnee: Rasta (Clayton Black Kennel), 2020 Dubuque Course Classic champion,

Top performances: Empire Magnet (Plum Creek Kennel/Oxbw Trow), XAT Fantastic (Xtrem Hess Racing), Cuspof Greatness (Plum Creek Kennel/Owbow Trow), Oakland Run (Stidham & Brindle)

Sunday (26 races)

Fastest time: Uncle Six, 31.40.

Top returnee: Killer Tolstoy (Superior Kennel), 2020 IGP Inaugural champion.

Top performers: Word Police (Stidham & Brindle Kennel), JD Gone Global (Stidham & Brindle), William Demarest (Stidham & Brindle), Hogs Justice (Clayton Black Kennel), Hey Now (Stidham & Brindle).

Check out race videos HERE

This week’s schedule:

Wednesday, April 14, 5 p.m. post.

Thursday, April 15, 5 p.m. post.

Saturday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. post.

Sunday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. post.

NOTES

Js Keephopealive won Hound Madness at Southland.

Indiana Grand opens its meet Tuesday.

Delta Downs ends its meet Friday.

Aqueduct ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Woodhaven, NYSSS Times Square. Sunday: NYSSS Park Avenue, Memories of Silver.

Charles Town: Saturday: Original Gold.

Keeneland: Friday: Doubledogdare Saturday: Elkorn.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Dahlia, Federico Tesio, Whiteley, Clark, Leatherbury, Primonetta, Weber City Miss.

Oaklawn: Friday: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow. Saturday: Oaklawn Handicap, Apple Blossom.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Californian. Sunday: Tokyo City, Kona Gold.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Today: Hackett Memorial trotter filly final. Tuesday: Colt final. Friday: Pacer filly final. Saturday: Colt final.

CARRYOVERS

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,354.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,968.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $486,765.

Keeneland: Super high 5, $17,266; pick 6, $53,696.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,238.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $152,961.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $104,020.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Pick 5, $13,482.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.

