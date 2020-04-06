Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
KW Malibu Run grabbed the lead in the first corner, then battled RF Paco and Superior Tailor to grab the Iowa Breeders’ Cup Consolation race by less than a length.
He moved to Gulf Greyhound Park in Texas. He raced in A and AA seven times, posting a win and a place.
Malibu later went to Palm Beach, but only schooled because the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Oaklawn: Saturday: Mile, Oaklawn Stakes.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Super high 5, $12,901; pick 6 jackpot, $368,329.
Tampa Bay: Pick 5, $81,240; pick 6 jackpot, $23,721.