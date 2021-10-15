Last year’s champion led the way in round two of Iowa Greyhound Park’s Iowa Breeders’ Cup.

JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted a 30.71 for her victory.

Killer Lego, of Superior Kennel, and Boeckenstedt Kennel’s BGR Goodfella and BGR Bottoms Up also are at the top of the standings.

Future Star winner RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel, returned to form and picked up her 17th win. Superior led with four winners.

The field is 48 heading in Saturday’s third round.

Saturday preview

Race 2: BGR Goodfella will go for win No. 9.

Race 4: BGR Crown Royal, Boeckenstedt Kennel, has a first and second.

Race 6: RF Juanita will go for win No. 18.

Race 8: BGR Bottoms Up seeks win 15 and JD Elegant is in box 8, next to Bottoms Up.

Race 10: Mendota, of Stidham & Brindle, is on the leaderboard.

Race 12: Killer Lego seeks win No. 11.

The top 24 in points will advance to Wednesday’s fourth round.

Follow the standings HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $273.

Twin super: $11,184.

IGP schoolers best time

RR Versace, T&T Kennel, 31.37.

NOTE

Delaware Park ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Glen Cove. Saturday: Sands Point. Sunday: Floral Park.

Delaware Park: Saturday: Rocky Run.

Delta Downs: Tonight: Magnolia. Saturday: Gold Cup.

Keeneland: Today: Franklin County. Saturday: Queen Elizabeth.

Santa Anita: Saturday: California Distaff. Sunday: California Flag.

Woodbine: Sunday: Taylor, Nearctic.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Tonight: INSS finals.

Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, Buckeye Stallion finals.

Woodbine: Saturday: ONSS Gold finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $13,298.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $90,703.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $285,159; super high 5, $12,511.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $27,498.

Standardbred

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,738.

Tags

Recommended for you