4 undefeated after 2 rounds BY GARY DURA Oct 15, 2021 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Last year’s champion led the way in round two of Iowa Greyhound Park’s Iowa Breeders’ Cup.JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted a 30.71 for her victory.Killer Lego, of Superior Kennel, and Boeckenstedt Kennel’s BGR Goodfella and BGR Bottoms Up also are at the top of the standings.Future Star winner RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel, returned to form and picked up her 17th win. Superior led with four winners.The field is 48 heading in Saturday’s third round.Saturday previewRace 2: BGR Goodfella will go for win No. 9.Race 4: BGR Crown Royal, Boeckenstedt Kennel, has a first and second.Race 6: RF Juanita will go for win No. 18.Race 8: BGR Bottoms Up seeks win 15 and JD Elegant is in box 8, next to Bottoms Up.Race 10: Mendota, of Stidham & Brindle, is on the leaderboard.Race 12: Killer Lego seeks win No. 11.The top 24 in points will advance to Wednesday’s fourth round.Follow the standings HERE. IGP carryoversTwin tri: $273.Twin super: $11,184.IGP schoolers best timeRR Versace, T&T Kennel, 31.37.NOTEDelaware Park ends its meet Saturday.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Today: Glen Cove. Saturday: Sands Point. Sunday: Floral Park.Delaware Park: Saturday: Rocky Run.Delta Downs: Tonight: Magnolia. Saturday: Gold Cup.Keeneland: Today: Franklin County. Saturday: Queen Elizabeth.Santa Anita: Saturday: California Distaff. Sunday: California Flag.Woodbine: Sunday: Taylor, Nearctic.StandardbredsHoosier Park: Tonight: INSS finals.Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, Buckeye Stallion finals.Woodbine: Saturday: ONSS Gold finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsMeadowlands: Pick 6, $13,298.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $90,703.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $285,159; super high 5, $12,511.Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $27,498.StandardbredWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,738. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Police: Platteville man arrested on charges linked string of camper break-ins UPDATE: In Dubuque, striking Deere workers head to picket lines Local woman wins $30,000 on lottery game Ask Amy: Unreliable parent leaves guilty legacy On 1st day of Deere strike, local union workers say 'it's not just about us'