Gulfstream Park sure knows how to mark the opening week of its meet.
The Florida track started its Championship Meet Wednesday. Saturday, it will offer nine stakes races on the 11-race card. They are under the Claiming Crown umbrella. Purses range from $75,000 to $150,000.
The lineup:
• Glass Slipper, 1 miles on dirt, for fillies and mares.
• Express, 6 furlongs on dirt.
• Distaff Dash, 5 furlongs on turf, for fillies and mares.
• Jewel, 1 1/8th miles on dirt.
• Emerald, 1 1/16th on dirt.
• Rapid Transit, 7 furlongs on dirt.
• Tiara, 1 1/16th miles on turf, for fillies and mares.
• Canterbury, 5 furlongs on turf.
• Iron Horse. 1 1/16th miles on dirt.
Post time is 11 a.m.
NOTES
Orange Park closes Saturday. The twin tri and tri super will be forced out.
Golden Gate has ended its fall meet.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Saturday: Legacy Grand Championship sixth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Cigar, Demoiselle, Go For Wand, Remsen. Sunday: Garland of Roses, Fifth Avenue, Great White Way.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Pan Zareta.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Maryland Juvenile Futurity and Filly.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Inaugural, Sandpiper.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,311.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,249.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $51,476.
Tampa Bay: Super high 5, $14,918.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $226,161.