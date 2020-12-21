The day after Christmas holds some gifts for horse racing fans.
Santa Anita opens its meet. The California track starts with a bang, with six stakes scheduled.
Golden Gate also is to resume, depending on the COVID-19 situation there.
Several other tracks will host stakes-laden cards.
Laurel Park tops that list, with eight.
Fair Grounds and Gulfstream will have three each. Check out the list below.
All are matinee cards.
Woodbine gets the attention for standardbred fans, with the finals of the Niagara and Valedictory series at night.
However, Aqueduct takes a break, resuming on New Year’s Eve. Charles Town is off until Dec. 30. Yonkers races Tuesday and Meadowlands races Saturday, then are off until the New Year.
NOTE
Remington ends its meet Tuesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Grand Finale semifinals. Sunday: Final.
Thoroughbreds
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Broussard Memorial, Pago Hop, Woodchopper.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Tropical Park Derby, Tropical Park Oaks, Allen Jerkens.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Dave’s Friend, Willa on the Move, Native Dancer, Allaire Dupont, Heft, Gin Talking, Howard County, Ann Arundel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Malibu, La Brea, San Antonio, Mathis Brothers, Lady of Shamrock, American Oaks. Sunday: Eddie Logan, Robert Frankel.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: Niagara, Valedictory.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $20,958.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $183,471.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $47,541.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,067.