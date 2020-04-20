Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
One dog captured the three titles in 2019 at Iowa Greyhound Park: Revin Devon.
He had one of the finest seasons in the past several years. He started somewhat slowly, but once he figured things out, he took off.
Here is each final:
Future Star
Devon broke from the 7 box near the lead, and was challenged all the way around the track. He posted a 1-length victory over Super C Jazzy.
Iowa Breeders Cup
It was one of the closest finals in years. Devon again grabbed an early lead from the 4 box. However, JD Revelation wouldn’t give in. The Copper Kettle Kennel entrant got the wire by a nose.
Secretary’s Choice
Devon had an easier time in this one. He took the lead out of the 1 box and gradually pulled away to a 4-length win over Hogs Hailey Joy.
Revin Devon narrowly lost the Dubuque Course Classic, which took place before the Future Star.
