King and Queen, round three
The King and Queen stakes entrants face another cut Wednesday, as the third round will take place at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Superior Bonnie, of Superior Kennel, is the only undefeated entrant. She will be in race 12.
Race 2 (Kings)
KB’s Big Iron, of Copper Kettle Kennel, and co-leader is in the 6 box. He’ll need to continue his strong break.
KW Carlo Gambino, of Jackson Greyhounds, who is in third place, is a late runner. He’s in the 8 box.
Race 4 (Queens)
This one is packed with dogs at the top of the standings. All have good early speed.
JW Bermuda, of Jackson Greyhounds, is in the 3 box, RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel, is in the 6 box, and BGR Wide Open, Boeckenstedt Kennel, is in the 8 box.
Closer JD Tonic, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, is in the 5 box.
All are in the top five.
Race 10 (Kings)
Co-leader JW Montego, of Jackson Greyhounds, is in the 1 box. His strong rush should put him in a good position.
Watch out for Killer Lego, of Superior Kennel, closing strong from the 8 box.
Race 12 (Queens)
Superior Bonnie will need to continue her strong break from the 6 box. She is surrounded by solid breakers.
JW Jamaica, of Jackson Greyhounds, closes strong. She’s in the 3 box.
Post time is 5:30 p.m.
The top four in each advance to the final on the Fourth of July.
Follow the standings HERE.
Winning streaks end
A pair of greyhounds saw their winning streaks come to a close.
Rasta, of Copper Kettle Kennel, has been rallying to win four of the last five on the Dubuque Course. However, Superior Tuvia, of Superior Kennel, held off the challenge Saturday night for her third win of the season.
Sunday, Jax Blow Pop, of T&T Kennel, had won eight in a row on the 3/16ths course. But Xtrem Chicken, of Xtrem Hess Racing, was up for the task to get her second win of the season by nearly six lengths.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $673.
Twin super: $7,414.
IGP Sunday schoolers
Among Legends, T&T Kennel, 31.84.
NOTES
Because of track issues at Laurel Park, racing will continue at Pimlico.
Racing returns Wednesday and Thursday at Tampa Bay Downs.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Perfect Sting, Suburban Handicap. Sunday: Nerud, Manila. Monday: Dwyer, Grand Couturier.
Delaware Park: Saturday: Alapocas Run, Christiana, Delaware Oaks, Kent.
Ellis: Sunday: Dade Park, Ellis Park Turf.
Evangeline: Friday: Opelousas. Saturday: John Henry.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Princess Rooney, Smile Sprint. Sunday: Bob Umphrey.
Monmouth: Saturday: Regret. Sunday: John Reilly.
Prairie Meadows: Friday: Derby, Oaks, Cornhusker. Saturday: Distaff, Sprint Saylorille.
Woodbine: Wednesday: Trillium.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Sunday: Nadia Lobell.
Meadowlands: Saturday: Roll with Joe, Artiscape, Crawford Farms, Joie De Vie.
Pocono: Monday: PA All-Stars.
Yonkers: Friday: Park, New York Mile, Trot, Grand Messenger.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $76,925.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $82,728.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,530.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $80,186.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $122,924.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,695.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $60,292.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,351,929.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $242,660; super high 5, $65,034.
Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $36,176; Jackpot pick 6, $24,524; pick 5, $66,725.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $10,007.
Plainridge: Super high 5, $12,625.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $25,521.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $107,855