It’s Monday – here are the upcoming stakes and carryovers.

NOTES

Louisiana Downs ends it meet Wednesday.

Fair Grounds ends its meet Sunday.

Hoosier Park opens its meet Friday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Tonight: Hound Madness third round. Saturday: Fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Belle Gallantey, Dads Caps, Caixa Eletronica, Stud Muffin, Peeping Tom, Xtra Heat, Sis City, More to Tell, Videogenic, Kelly Kip. Sunday: East View.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Shantel Lanerie, Star Guitar.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Derby, Gulfstream Park Oaks, Pam American, Hal’s Hope, Appleton, Orchid, Sir Shackleton, Sand Springs, Cutler Bay, Sanibel Island.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Nodouble.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana. Sunday: Santana Mile.

Tampa Bay: Sunday: Sprint, Ocala Breeders’, Stonehedge Farm, Equistaff, Pleasant Acres, Grey Goose.

Standardbreds

Yonkers: Tuesday: Ladies Pacing final. Wednesday: Gents Pacing final.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,358.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,928.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $735,873,

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $256,721.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $10,133.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $345,635; super high 5, $21,055.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,709.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $262,454.

Recommended for you