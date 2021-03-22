It’s Monday – here are the upcoming stakes and carryovers.
NOTES
Louisiana Downs ends it meet Wednesday.
Fair Grounds ends its meet Sunday.
Hoosier Park opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Tonight: Hound Madness third round. Saturday: Fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Belle Gallantey, Dads Caps, Caixa Eletronica, Stud Muffin, Peeping Tom, Xtra Heat, Sis City, More to Tell, Videogenic, Kelly Kip. Sunday: East View.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Shantel Lanerie, Star Guitar.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Derby, Gulfstream Park Oaks, Pam American, Hal’s Hope, Appleton, Orchid, Sir Shackleton, Sand Springs, Cutler Bay, Sanibel Island.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Nodouble.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana. Sunday: Santana Mile.
Tampa Bay: Sunday: Sprint, Ocala Breeders’, Stonehedge Farm, Equistaff, Pleasant Acres, Grey Goose.
Standardbreds
Yonkers: Tuesday: Ladies Pacing final. Wednesday: Gents Pacing final.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,358.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,928.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $735,873,
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $256,721.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $10,133.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $345,635; super high 5, $21,055.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,709.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $262,454.