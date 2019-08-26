The two greyhounds that are undefeated in qualifying are assured of spots in the final of Iowa Greyhound Park’s Dubuque Classic.
If they don’t scratch, they will be in the Sunday final. They have drawn into the same third round race Wednesday. They’ll face off in race 10. The event is held on the Dubuque Course.
The battle will be for the final six spots. Superior Tack and Joesrifleman have the edge with 32 points. They do need to avoid a bottom finish to be safe.
However, a win by one of the greyhounds not in the top 8 could shake up the standings when mixed with a lower finish by a top 8 dog. Superior Tailor and B’s Blasty Blast have shown signs of being ready for a big run.
The lineup:
Race 10: Benny Goodman, Eight Pack Abs, Superior Tora, Superior Tack, XT’s Thunder, B’s Hocus Pocus, AT’s Maximus, Joes Johnny Cash.
Race 12: B’s Blasty Blast, XK Easy Money, Lester Hayes, BGR Gladiator, Joesrifleman, Superior Tailor, B’s Scepter, Revin Devon.
Points are based on race finish. They are 20-12-8-5-3-2-1-0.
Post time is 5:30.
You can follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $128.
Twin super: $3,606.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Bossman Jake posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.45.
NOTES
Evangeline ends its meet Thursday.
Del Mar ends its meet Monday.
Saratoga ends its meet Monday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Today: Puppy Stakes semifinals. Monday: Final.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Wednesday: Generous Portion. Friday: I’m Smokin’. Saturday: Debutante, John Mabee. Sunday: Derby, Juvenile Turf. Monday: Futurity, Juvenile Fillies Turf.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire two divisions, Proud Man, Sharp Susan.
Monmouth: Saturday: Precious Passion. Sunday: Red Bank, Safely Kept, Sapling, Sorority. Monday: Bodacious Tatas.
Prairie Meadows: Monday: Sorority, Cradle, Oaks, Derby, Donna Reed, Branstad, Dan Johnson (all thoroughbreds).
Saratoga: Wednesday: With Anticipation. Thursday: P.G. Johnson. Friday: Lucky Coin. Saturday: Glens Falls, Prioress, Saranac, Woodward. Sunday: Spinaway. Monday: Bernard Baruch, Runhappy Hopeful.
Woodbine: Wednesday: Muskoka, Simcoe, Kenora, Algoma, Elgin, Halton. Saturday: Passing Mood. Sunday: La Lorgnette.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Sunday: 8 Ohio Sires Stakes Championships.
Woodbine: Saturday: Canadian Pacing Derby, Maple Leaf Trot.
Yonkers: Saturday: Lady Maud, Hudson Trot, Yonkers Trot, Messenger.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $17.799.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $127,338.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $157,141; super high 5, $15,051.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $934,782.
Monmouth: Pick 5, $30,239.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $161,197 (thoroughbreds).
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $367,919.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $282,619.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $11,570.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $104,770.