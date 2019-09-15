The fallout from heavy rain that hit Dubuque last Thursday continues.
First, it forced the cancelation of the final six races at Iowa Greyhound Park, which included three first round Future Star matchups.
They were moved to Sunday afternoon. However, to give proper rest to the greyhounds, the second round has been switched from Wednesday to Thursday. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
Revin Devon, Disco Moves and BGR Capt Quick posted victories Sunday. They join RF Paco, Super C Jazzy and Hillbilly Rock, which all won Thursday.
The top 24 in points after Thursday’s qualifying move on to the third round on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $269.
Twin super: $4,746.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Redacted post the fastest time Sunday with a 30.93.
NOTES
Arlington ends its meet Saturday.
Hawthorne ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Festival of Stakes continues: Saturday: Group A third round. Wednesday: Group B second round. Friday: Group C second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Friday: Bertram Bongard. Saturday: Kelso, Nobel Damsel. Sunday: Ashley Cole, Gallant Bloom, John Hettinger.
Charles Town: Saturday: Oaks, Dickie Moore, Misty Bennet Pink Robbin, Henry Mercer, Rache’s Turn, Sadie Hawkins, Frank Gail.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Dogwood.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Bear’s Den.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Frank Defrancis, Futurity, Selima, Bald Eagle, Dash, Sensible Lady, Weathervane, Turf Cup.
Monmouth: Saturday: Smoke Glacken. Sunday: Hollywood Wildcat.
Woodbine: Saturday: Victorian Queen. Sunday: Ontario Damsel, Bull Page.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Saturday: Finale, Kadabra, Incredible Tillie, Fox Valley Flan, Beulah Dygert, Erwin Dygert, Plum Peachy, Robert Carey, Molaro, Jaurello, Plesac.
Woodbine: Saturday: Metro Pace, She’s A Great Lady, Milton.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $175,065; pick 5, $22,480.
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $215,976.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,544,846; super high 5, $12,629; pick 5, $43,846.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,249.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $110,251.