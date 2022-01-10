Looking at the weekend BY GARY DURA Jan 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Here are the carryovers and stakes lineup for the week.NOTEYonkers opens its meet tonight.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Franklin Square, Interborough. Sunday: Ladies Handicap.Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Millions Classic, Sunshine Millions Sprint.Oaklawn: Saturday: Fifth Season.Santa Anita: Saturday: California Cup Derby, California Cup Sprint, California Cup Oaks, Sunshine Millions Filly/Mare Turf Sprint, Unusual Heat.Tampa Bay: Saturday: Gasparilla, Pasco, Wayward Lass.Turf Paradise: Friday: Queen of the Green, Cluer Memorial. Saturday: Likely Exchange.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $27,550.ThoroughbredsGulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,258.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $35,805.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $391,923.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,212.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $73,159. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Authorities ID 2 killed in Jo Daviess County crash Love that Lasts: 'Young' love still going strong 53 years after wedding Police: Gunshots damage residence in Dubuque Police: Man threatens 2 roommates with handgun in Dubuque Police: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in rollover crash in Dubuque