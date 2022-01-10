Here are the carryovers and stakes lineup for the week.

NOTE

Yonkers opens its meet tonight.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Franklin Square, Interborough. Sunday: Ladies Handicap.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Millions Classic, Sunshine Millions Sprint.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Fifth Season.

Santa Anita: Saturday: California Cup Derby, California Cup Sprint, California Cup Oaks, Sunshine Millions Filly/Mare Turf Sprint, Unusual Heat.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Gasparilla, Pasco, Wayward Lass.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Queen of the Green, Cluer Memorial. Saturday: Likely Exchange.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $27,550.

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,258.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $35,805.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $391,923.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,212.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $73,159.

