Defending champion Rasta will begin to defend his Dubuque Classic title at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The Copper Kettle Kennel entrant will be among the 32 competing in Saturday night’s first round.
He will face a tough task, as the field has 11 Grade A and 12 Grade B entrants.
Race 6: RF Angelwings (Superior Kennel) and XT’s Wild Turkey (Xtrem Hess Racing) just joined the A ranks. Eager Erlene (Copper Kettle) also is in A but hasn’t been running well.
Race 10: Joe Exotic (T&T Kennel) is the only Grade A but don’t believe it’s an easy race. Five Grade B runners, plus the two Grade C entrants, all are running strong.
Race 12: Perhaps the race of the night. Rasta, Superior Tuvia (Superior) and Koukele (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow) have been battling all season. Box draw might come into play, with Rasta in the 1 and Koukele in the 8. Tuvia has the 3 hole, so she’ll need to avoid problems. Watch out for Dixie Business (Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow).
Race 14: Qualifying caps here with four Grade As: BGR Hurt So Good (Boeckenstedt Kennel), Teacher Lindsey (Copper Kennel), Killer Lego (Superior) and Cheer For Me (Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow). The latter pair has seven wins each this season.
The purse is $30,000, with a breakdown of $12,000, $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.
The second round will be Thursday evening. The top 16 in points advance to the third round on Sept. 1. The top eight face off in the final of Sunday, Sept. 5.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $367.
Twin super: $2,606.
IGP schoolers best time
RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, 31.60.
NOTE
Pimlico ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Derby final.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Rancho Bernardo. Sunday: Pacific Classic, Del Mar Oaks, Del Mar Mile, Handicap, Torrey Pines. Sunday: Green Flash.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Proud Man, Sharp Susan.
Monmouth: Saturday: Iselin. Sunday: Rainbow Heir.
Pimlico: Saturday: Star De Naskra, Miss Disco, Find, All Brandy.
Saratoga: Today: Skidmore. Saturday: Alabama, Lake Placid, Smart N Fancy. Sunday: Summer Colony.
Woodbine: Saturday: Catch a Glimpse, Seaway, Singspiel, Soaring Free. Sunday: Dance Smartly, Ontario Colleen, Queen’s Plate.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Saturday: Earl Beal final, consolations, Hempt final, consolations, Lynch final, consolations. Delmonica final, consolations, Always B Miki, Sebastian. Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.
Yonkers: Tonight: NAADA.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $249,543; pick 8, $20,998.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,272.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,751,883.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $172,132.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $349,763.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,479.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $198,082.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,642.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $77,376.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $103,808.