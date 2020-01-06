One of my favorite greyhound tracks has started its meet.
Texas-based Gulf Greyhound Park completed its third card yesterday. Plenty of dogs that ran at Iowa Greyhound Park made the trek.
Some in the top grades include Jack Shaver, Bossman Jake, KW Malibu Run, JS Drews Money, Granger Ghost, Joesminipearl and Iowa Greyhound Park Greyhound of the year Revin Devon.
The races are competitive, which makes handicapping them difficult. However, with difficulty often comes nice payouts when your picks come in.
Post times are 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; and 1 p.m. Sundays and Monday holiday cards.
The meet ends Feb. 29.
NOTES
LK’s Santorini won the Historical Inaugural at Derby Lane.
Charles Town resumes Wednesday.
Sam Houston opens its meet Friday.
Yonkers opens its meet tonight.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Wednesday: He’s My Man Classic first round. Saturday: Second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Say Florida Sandy. Sunday: Rego Park.
Delta Downs: Friday: Orleans. Saturday: Sam’s Town.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Marshua’s River, Tropical Turf.
Santa Anita: Saturday: La Canada, Las Clenegas. Sunday: Kalookan Queen.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,998.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $143,110.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,769,097.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $292,520; super high 5, $22,253.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $94,800.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $27,919.