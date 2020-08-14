It has been an enjoyable couple of days off work. So, I’m going to keep it simple.

Check out the stakes races and carryovers heading into the weekend. Enjoy the weekend.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,323.

Twin super: $5,294.

IGP schoolers

Super C Woodrow, of Superio Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.27.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Today: Futurity fourth round; Razorback Classic fourth round; Derby second round.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Saturday: Leavitt.

Del Mar: Saturday: Solana Beach. Sunday: CIT & TOC.

Monmouth: Saturday: Pegasus. Sunday: Incredible Revenge.

Saratoga: Today: Perfect Sting. Saturday: Alabama, Derby. Sunday: Oaks.

Woodbine: Saturday: Oaks, Plate Trial, Dance Smartly, King Edward, Bold Venture. Sunday: Seaway.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Tonight: Dan Patch.

Northfield: Saturday: Carl Millstein.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 7, $20,249; jackpot high 5, $30,765.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $79,451.

Del Mar: Super high 5, $44,378; pick 6, 142,511; pick 6 jackpot $56,395.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,964.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,416.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $125,550; super high 5, $92,594.

Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $79,311.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,211.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $255,153.