It has been an enjoyable couple of days off work. So, I’m going to keep it simple.
Check out the stakes races and carryovers heading into the weekend. Enjoy the weekend.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,323.
Twin super: $5,294.
IGP schoolers
Super C Woodrow, of Superio Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.27.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Today: Futurity fourth round; Razorback Classic fourth round; Derby second round.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Leavitt.
Del Mar: Saturday: Solana Beach. Sunday: CIT & TOC.
Monmouth: Saturday: Pegasus. Sunday: Incredible Revenge.
Saratoga: Today: Perfect Sting. Saturday: Alabama, Derby. Sunday: Oaks.
Woodbine: Saturday: Oaks, Plate Trial, Dance Smartly, King Edward, Bold Venture. Sunday: Seaway.
Standardbreds
Hoosier Park: Tonight: Dan Patch.
Northfield: Saturday: Carl Millstein.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 7, $20,249; jackpot high 5, $30,765.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $79,451.
Del Mar: Super high 5, $44,378; pick 6, 142,511; pick 6 jackpot $56,395.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,964.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,416.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $125,550; super high 5, $92,594.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $79,311.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,211.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $255,153.