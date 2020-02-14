Many people will spend time with the one they care about most today on Valentine’s Day.

Thoroughbred racing fans can add a day to that idea, as they can spend some special time with the card at Fair Grounds. The track hosts Louisiana Derby Preview Saturday.

It’s a 13-race event the primes the pump for Derby Day on March 21.

Seven of the races are stakes, highlighted by the Grade 2 Risen Star and Rachel Alexandra.

Colonel Power is the first stakes on the card in race 6. After a maiden special weight in race 7, the remainder of the card is stakes.

The lineup:

• Colonel Power: $100,000 purse, 5½furlongs on turf.

• Albert M. Stall: $100,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles on turf.

• Mineshaft: $200,000 purse, 1 116th miles on dirt.

• Fair Grounds: $150,000 purse, 1 1/8th miles on turf.

• Rachel Alexandra: $300,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles on dirt.

• Risen Star (races 12 and 13): $400,000 purse, 1 1/8th miles on dirt.

Post time is noon.

NOTES

Hawthorne opens its harness meet Saturday.

Saratoga harness joins the simulcast lineup Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Saturday: Sprint Classic first round.

Palm Beach: Saturday: James Paul Derby second round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Broadway. Sunday: Gander.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.

Laurel Park: Saturday: John Campbell, Wide Country, Barbara Fritchie, General George, Miracle Wood.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Dixie Belle.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Monica. Sunday: Sweet Life.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Pelican, Minaret.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Tonight: Wine & Roses.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,373.

Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $19,979.

Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $661,436.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,411.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $47,847.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $229,501; super high 5, $18,729.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,234.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $26,756; late super high 5, $19,849.

Northfield: Single 6, $16,022.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $152,060, forced out Saturday night.