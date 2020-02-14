Many people will spend time with the one they care about most today on Valentine’s Day.
Thoroughbred racing fans can add a day to that idea, as they can spend some special time with the card at Fair Grounds. The track hosts Louisiana Derby Preview Saturday.
It’s a 13-race event the primes the pump for Derby Day on March 21.
Seven of the races are stakes, highlighted by the Grade 2 Risen Star and Rachel Alexandra.
Colonel Power is the first stakes on the card in race 6. After a maiden special weight in race 7, the remainder of the card is stakes.
The lineup:
• Colonel Power: $100,000 purse, 5½furlongs on turf.
• Albert M. Stall: $100,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles on turf.
• Mineshaft: $200,000 purse, 1 116th miles on dirt.
• Fair Grounds: $150,000 purse, 1 1/8th miles on turf.
• Rachel Alexandra: $300,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles on dirt.
• Risen Star (races 12 and 13): $400,000 purse, 1 1/8th miles on dirt.
Post time is noon.
NOTES
Hawthorne opens its harness meet Saturday.
Saratoga harness joins the simulcast lineup Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Sprint Classic first round.
Palm Beach: Saturday: James Paul Derby second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Broadway. Sunday: Gander.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.
Laurel Park: Saturday: John Campbell, Wide Country, Barbara Fritchie, General George, Miracle Wood.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Dixie Belle.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Monica. Sunday: Sweet Life.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Pelican, Minaret.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Tonight: Wine & Roses.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,373.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $19,979.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $661,436.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,411.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $47,847.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $229,501; super high 5, $18,729.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,234.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $26,756; late super high 5, $19,849.
Northfield: Single 6, $16,022.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $152,060, forced out Saturday night.