Southland knows how to spruce up July and August.
The track will cover the racing schedule with three stakes – each a little different.
The action kicks off Friday night with a couple of first round races.
Great American Greyhound Futurity: Features the young runners battling through six qualifying rounds on the 583-yard course. Racing schedule is Friday; Wednesday, Aug. 5; Sunday, Aug. 9; Friday, Aug. 14; Wednesday, Aug. 19; and Monday, Aug. 24. The finals are Saturday, Aug. 29.
Razorback Classic: The distance runners get their chance to shine through four qualifying rounds. They will compete on the 660-yard course. Racing schedule is Friday; Wednesday, Aug. 5; Sunday, Aug. 9; and Friday, Aug. 14. Finals are Friday, Aug. 21.
Southland Derby: This one features dogs that have at least six starts at Southland. They will face off through four rounds of qualifying on the 583-yard course. Racing schedule is Saturday, Aug. 8; Friday, Aug. 14; Wednesday, Aug. 19; and Sunday, Aug. 23. The final is Saturday, Aug. 29.
IGP schoolers
Joesminipearl, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.41; XK Puts, of Xtrem Hess Racing, posted a 39.80 on the Dubuque Course.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $3,840.
Twin super: $4,263.
NOTE
Hoosier Park joins the simulcast lineup in August.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Canterbury: Wednesday: Stallion Auction.
Del Mar: Friday: Real Good Deal. Saturday: Bing Crosby, Shared Belief, CTBA. Sunday: Clement Hirsch, Graduation.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire: Dr. Fager Division and Vixen Division.
Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Colleen.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Futurity.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Dayatthespa. Thursday: John Morrissey. Friday: Coronation Cup. Saturday: Bowling Green, Caress, Jerkens Memorial, Personal Ensign, Whitney. Sunday: Birdstone.
Woodbine: Saturday: My Dear, Greenwood. Sunday: Victoria.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Mare Open Trot, Tompkins Geers Colt and Filly paces.
Saratoga: Tuesday: Sire, Excelsior.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $13,750.
Orange Park: Tri super, $13,359.
Thoroughbreds
Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,512.
Charles Town: Pick 5, $15,519; pick 6 jackpot, $40,289.
Del Mar: Super high 5, $14,300.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $729,958.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $83,004.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $51,803.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $622,348.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $239,484; pick 6 jackpot, $35,591.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 5, $52,655; pick 6, $13,524; jackpot high 5, $102,563.
Woodbine: Jackpot pick 5, $100,818.