Southland knows how to spruce up July and August.

The track will cover the racing schedule with three stakes – each a little different.

The action kicks off Friday night with a couple of first round races.

Great American Greyhound Futurity: Features the young runners battling through six qualifying rounds on the 583-yard course. Racing schedule is Friday; Wednesday, Aug. 5; Sunday, Aug. 9; Friday, Aug. 14; Wednesday, Aug. 19; and Monday, Aug. 24. The finals are Saturday, Aug. 29.

Razorback Classic: The distance runners get their chance to shine through four qualifying rounds. They will compete on the 660-yard course. Racing schedule is Friday; Wednesday, Aug. 5; Sunday, Aug. 9; and Friday, Aug. 14. Finals are Friday, Aug. 21.

Southland Derby: This one features dogs that have at least six starts at Southland. They will face off through four rounds of qualifying on the 583-yard course. Racing schedule is Saturday, Aug. 8; Friday, Aug. 14; Wednesday, Aug. 19; and Sunday, Aug. 23. The final is Saturday, Aug. 29.

IGP schoolers

Joesminipearl, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.41; XK Puts, of Xtrem Hess Racing, posted a 39.80 on the Dubuque Course.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $3,840.

Twin super: $4,263.

NOTE

Hoosier Park joins the simulcast lineup in August.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Canterbury: Wednesday: Stallion Auction.

Del Mar: Friday: Real Good Deal. Saturday: Bing Crosby, Shared Belief, CTBA. Sunday: Clement Hirsch, Graduation.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire: Dr. Fager Division and Vixen Division.

Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Colleen.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Futurity.

Saratoga: Wednesday: Dayatthespa. Thursday: John Morrissey. Friday: Coronation Cup. Saturday: Bowling Green, Caress, Jerkens Memorial, Personal Ensign, Whitney. Sunday: Birdstone.

Woodbine: Saturday: My Dear, Greenwood. Sunday: Victoria.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Mare Open Trot, Tompkins Geers Colt and Filly paces.

Saratoga: Tuesday: Sire, Excelsior.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $13,750.

Orange Park: Tri super, $13,359.

Thoroughbreds

Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,512.

Charles Town: Pick 5, $15,519; pick 6 jackpot, $40,289.

Del Mar: Super high 5, $14,300.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $729,958.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $83,004.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $51,803.

Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $622,348.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $239,484; pick 6 jackpot, $35,591.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 5, $52,655; pick 6, $13,524; jackpot high 5, $102,563.

Woodbine: Jackpot pick 5, $100,818.