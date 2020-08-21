It looks like every Dubuque Course Classic first-round race has the potential to be a classic.
There are 32 greyhounds in the Iowa Greyhound Park event that kicks off Saturday evening with four qualifiers.
Fourteen of the entrants are Grade A and 15 are Grade B. Many are either in the midst of or had a winning streak. That sets up for handicapping challenges – and entertaining races.
Here’s a look at some of the top runners in each race, with season’s wins in parenthesis:
Race 4: Oakland Taunton (4), Joesrifleman (3), GT’s Maple (4), Rasta (6).
Race 6: BGR True Grit (6), Superior Tuvia (5), Revin Devon (2, last year’s runner-up), It’s My Life (10).
Race 10: Jill St. John (6), Superior Parker (4), XK Need It (3), RCB Charz Run (4), Koukele (3).
Race 12: BGR Hacksaw (4), Kudia (3), Happy Henner (3), HL’s Lindsay (3), XK Want It (8).
Click HERE to follow the standings.
The second round is Thursday, Aug. 27.
Razorback Classic
Southland will host the championship tonight.
Eight of the best 660-yard runners will battle for the crown. Top qualifiers are Jack Knight, Flying Zulu, CTW Crossfire and O Ya Sniper.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,505.
Twin super: $5,596.
IGP schoolers
Lula Nancy, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.50.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Sunday: Derby fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Bishop Memorial.
Del Mar: Saturday: Pacific Classic, Oaks, Green Flash, Torrey Pines. Sunday: Mile.
Monmouth: Saturday: Iselin. Sunday: Get Serious.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Prairie Gold Lassie and Juvenile.
Saratoga: Today: Skidmore. Saturday: Fourstardave. Sunday: Diana.
Woodbine: Saturday: Eternal Search. Sunday: Catch a Glimpse, Soaring Free.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,154.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $149,840.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $165,468; super high 5, $101,337.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $442,574.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,583; jackpot high 5, $28,265.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $338,765.