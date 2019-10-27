Revin Devon sprinted from four lengths back entering the home stretch to overtake JD Revelation Sunday afternoon to grab the Iowa Breeders’ Cup title at Iowa Greyhound Park.
“When he was in the far turn I thought he would miss by a nose,” Jake Ungs, trainer, said. “It’s hard to run down a dog that ran a 30.60.”
Devon, one of three Copper Kettle Kennel finalists, has won 17 of 32 this season. He also has four seconds, three thirds and a fourth.
He overcome a tough box draw with the 4, especially with early leader Revelation and kennel-mate Joesrifleman on each side of him.
“He’s had two 4-holes this season. This is the first time he won from that box,” Ungs said. “But that was before he started rolling this year.”
Revelation was seeking his ninth win. It was looking good until Devon started to roll.
“He’s a very intelligent dog,” Ungs said. “He moves around and picks his spots.”
That led to the come-from-behind victory.
“He earned this one,” Ungs said.
Revin Devon paid $6.60, $3.80 and $3.40.
The purse is estimated at $200,000. The winner will receive 40%, second place earns 20%, third earns 10% and fourth receives 8%. The remaining finishers take 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%.
Superior Cannon, of. Superior Kennel, won last year. In 2016, RF River, of Superior Kennel claimed the crown and in 2017, Premium Grade, of Stidham Racing, won.